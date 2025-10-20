Stephen A. Smith Picks The Mavericks To Win The Title On 1 Condition

The Dallas Mavericks have been perceived by many as one of the most formidable teams in the Western Conference. However, Stephen A. Smith took matters a step further by picking them as his favorites to win the title on a recent episode of the “7 PM in Brooklyn” podcast.

While Smith was clear in expressing his support for the Mavericks, the ESPN analyst also mentioned that one condition would decide whether they would have a successful campaign or not.

“If Kyrie Irving comes back healthy and Anthony Davis is healthy, I think Dallas should be the favorite to win it all,” Smith stated.

“Oklahoma is the reigning, defending champion. They pretty much had their way with most teams this year before the finals, before it was pushed to seven games. Not Dallas,” Smith justified. “They took Oklahoma City out. Kyrie and the boys are that kryptonite.”

While highlighting how impactful Kyrie Irving can be, Smith added, “Cooper Flagg can play. He’s just a rookie, but he can play. And then, you’ve got Anthony Davis. Anthony Davis, who doesn’t have to play the five. I’ve got news for you. Lively, Gafford, and these brothers can play. And then you’ve got PJ Washington, who can play. Jason Kidd can coach. I believe the Dallas Mavericks, if healthy, will win the chip.”

Smith acknowledged other teams in the West, such as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets, who also have a legitimate chance at winning it all after making some roster upgrades. Regardless, he remained certain of his pick.

The analyst does make a solid statement. On paper, the Mavericks have an incredibly deep roster, especially with the trio of Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Cooper Flagg leading the charge. But with health being a major point of concern, Dallas will hope to have their key rotation players available during the season.

Can The Mavericks Remain Afloat Without Irving?

As Stephen A. Smith mentioned, having both Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving would be crucial in helping the Mavericks emerge as title favorites. Unfortunately, with Irving’s uncertain timeline for return after sustaining an injury, Dallas will have to rely on Davis and Flagg.

While concerns regarding this pairing are justified, Flagg has shown a lot of growth in a short span of time, potentially indicating that he could be relied upon during the regular season as well.

Flagg’s playmaking ability has been a revelation. When combining this with his underrated defensive potential and physical tools, the 18-year-old boosts Dallas’ production on both ends of the floor.

Apart from Flagg, Dallas’ big man rotation has also been impressive, especially the pair of Davis and Lively. Considering how solid the team’s interior defense has become, there is reason to believe that even with Daniel Gafford temporarily sidelined, the Mavericks showed that they could sustain themselves.

Overall, Dallas has enough to remain in the playoff picture long enough for Irving to return to action, although there has been no update on that front lately.

Regardless, the Mavericks will look to start the new campaign on a positive note. Facing off against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Oct. 22, the Mavs will hope to notch their first win of the 2025-26 season.