“All That Chaos Paid Off”: Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Takes Subtle Shot At Heat’s ‘Hidden Agendas’

Jimmy Butler was traded to the Warriors last season after a controversial few months with the Heat, which involved multiple fines and suspensions for the former Heat superstar. Despite coming to a team where he is no longer the first scoring option, Butler seems relieved to have left the Heat to join the Warriors.

Before the Warriors’ season opening fixture against the Lakers, Butler sat down with the San Francisco Chronicle to seem to reveal his true feelings on the aftermath of his sour exit from the Miami Heat.

“All that noise, all that chaos paid off in a major way, I’m lucky to be part of this phenomenal organization,” said Butler. “Everywhere starts off great, but then you know someone has to be the bad guy, and it gets to be me, I’m always the one doing something,” he further added in reference to his multiple sour exits from teams like the Timberwolves, 76ers and Heat through his career.

“But being here, they’ve only got one goal, to keep hanging those things up on the wall. Ain’t no hidden agendas,” said Butler while pointing to the Warriors’ championship banners and taking a cryptic shot at his former team.

Initially, when Butler was traded, he claimed he had nothing bad to say about his former team, the Heat. But now it seems that he is accusing one of his former teams, presumably the Heat, of having hidden agendas. It is shocking to hear this, considering that it was reported that Pat Riley cried in the meeting to convince Butler to stay with the Heat.

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas recently took a shot at the Warriors roster, saying Butler is not a “true second option.” However, Butler believes that his role on the Warriors is a lot more versatile than just being the second scoring option.

“I have no ego. I’m not the number one option, I’m great with that — I know my role,” Butler said. “I know who I am as a person. I know who I am as a basketball player, as a businessman. I know my role. What do y’all need me to do? Dray, Steph, Steve — what do you need me to do?” said Butler.

“That’s part of being a vet. That’s part of winning. But more importantly that’s part of knowing that ego gets you nowhere. Ego is the enemy,” Butler further concluded.

After joining the Warriors in 2024-25, Butler averaged 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 46.7% from the field. Heading into the NBA’s opening night for the 2025-26 season, when the Warriors face the Lakers, Butler is currently “questionable” as per Golden State’s injury report. However, Steve Kerr remains confident that Butler will be available to play on the opening night.

Butler has accepted the role of Robin to Stephen Curry’s Batman for the first time, as everywhere else he went before this, he wanted to be the first option. Considering that he has kept his ego out of the way, do you think he will be able to win his first NBA title with the Warriors? Let us know what you think in the comments section.