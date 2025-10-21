Gilbert Arenas Defends Russell Westbrook From Lakers Fans After He Refused To Sign Their Jersey

Nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook recently came under fire for refusing to sign a fan’s Los Angeles Lakers jersey. While several fans on social media referred to the guard as petty for his actions, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas shed some light on the matter on the “No Chill Gil” podcast.

“The funny part about it is, I’m friends with the family that had the Lakers jersey,” claimed Arenas. “They’re like, ‘Yo, you’ve got to protect Russ. He gave us a wristband. He signed his wristband. Like, we have no problems. My son was happy.'”

“He hit me. He told me, basically, ‘Yo, man. You’ve got to protect Russ, man. Like how they’re making it seem, that’s bullsh**.'”

Having Gilbert Arenas provide context to the situation is quite helpful, as it could draw unnecessary fire away from Russell Westbrook. In a way, however, this is also a reflection of how the media has portrayed Westbrook in general.

The nine-time All-Star, since his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder, has been on the receiving end of some harsh treatment from the media. With his outspoken disposition, the guard drew the ire of the public, which was largely undeserved.

While his reputation in the media wasn’t great, it was only after joining the Lakers that Westbrook’s career took a significant downturn. With recent reports even suggesting internal friction between the guard and LeBron James, the speculative remarks made by former NBA player Patrick Beverley could also hold weight.

Even after being painted a certain way by the media, Russell Westbrook remains a humble individual. While being introduced by the Sacramento Kings after signing a one-year deal with them, the nine-time All-Star was sure to express his gratitude for having a place in the league.

Russell Westbrook Can Be A Contributor On The Kings

At 36, Russell Westbrook is far removed from his prime. However, this doesn’t imply that he can’t be a solid contributor on an NBA team. Heading into the 2025-26 season, Westbrook will have several opportunities to step up and establish himself as a valuable addition to the Kings’ roster.

By virtue of Sacramento’s thin playmaking depth, the nine-time All-Star is sure to have a chance to operate as the floor general. With enough scope to share ball-handling duties with fellow summer signing Dennis Schroder, Westbrook could be quite effective, even in a limited capacity.

Last season, Russell Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 27.9 minutes while playing with the Denver Nuggets. Given that he could earn more playing time in Sacramento, the Kings could look for greater production from the veteran guard.

While it is unlikely for him to be a starter for the team, since he only joined recently, there is potential for him to become a starter if injuries continue to plague the roster. On this note, the earlier Westbrook can work his way into the main rotation, the better.