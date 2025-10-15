Russell Westbrook Signs One-Year Deal With Sacramento Kings

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook looks on against the 76ers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

After months of uncertainty and mounting speculation about his future, Russell Westbrook has finally found a new home. The nine-time All-Star and 2017 NBA MVP has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, as first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN. The signing officially ends a long and anxious offseason for Westbrook, who remained one of the most talked-about unsigned veterans heading into the 2025–26 NBA season.

Westbrook, who turns 37 next month, enters his 18th NBA season with plenty of motivation and a point to prove. After opting out of his $3.5 million player option with the Denver Nuggets, he patiently waited for the right opportunity, one that would allow him to compete and contribute meaningfully. Sacramento, desperate for depth and leadership in the backcourt, offered him just that.

The move brings Westbrook back to his home state of California and reunites him with several familiar faces. He shares a history with Domantas Sabonis, having played alongside him in Oklahoma City, and holds close ties with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, both fellow Southern California natives. The Kings also have Dennis Schroder, another former Westbrook teammate from their days together on the Thunder and Lakers, making for a locker room filled with chemistry and mutual respect.

Additionally, Westbrook’s connection with the organization runs deep beyond the players. He shares a professional relationship with assistant GM BJ Armstrong, who represents him through Excel Sports Management, and mutual admiration with new general manager Scott Perry and head coach Doug Christie.

The Kings’ bench production was a glaring weakness last season, ranking 28th in bench points and 29th in bench assists. Westbrook’s arrival directly addresses both concerns. Even at this stage of his career, he remains one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers off the bench—bringing pace, energy, and toughness that the Kings sorely lacked.

In 75 games with Denver last season, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on 44.9% shooting from the field, including a career-best 52% on two-pointers. His efficiency and willingness to accept a smaller role helped him finish top ten in Sixth Man of the Year voting for a second straight season.

Sacramento, which has emphasized effort and intensity under Perry and Christie, views Westbrook as the perfect embodiment of its new culture. “High motor and high character” have been the front office’s buzzwords since the offseason began—and few players in NBA history personify that more than Westbrook.

The Kings’ offense is expected to benefit immediately from Westbrook’s fast-paced style. His ability to push the ball, create transition opportunities, and pressure defenses will complement Sabonis’ playmaking and DeRozan’s midrange game. Sacramento finished 19th in pace last season but could easily rise back into the top 10 with Westbrook orchestrating second-unit possessions.

Moreover, his leadership and experience add intangible value. The Kings are still a young team despite adding veterans like DeRozan and LaVine. Westbrook’s voice in the locker room—and his relentless competitiveness, should bring a new level of accountability to a franchise eager to return to the playoffs.

Westbrook currently stands at 26,205 career points and is just 506 points shy of surpassing Oscar Robertson as the highest-scoring point guard in NBA history. He also needs 75 assists to reach 10,000 career assists, a milestone he could easily achieve this season if given consistent minutes.

As he joins his seventh NBA team, the mission for Westbrook is clear: bring energy, leadership, and stability to a franchise trying to climb back into contention.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Exploring The Best LaMelo Ball Destinations Amid Latest Report
Next Article Celtics forward Paul Pierce on the court during a break in the first half with Miami Heat forward LeBron James at the TD Garden Paul Pierce Claims LeBron James Wouldn’t Have Four Titles If They Were The Same Age
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Might Also Like