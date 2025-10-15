Russell Westbrook Signs One-Year Deal With Sacramento Kings

After months of uncertainty and mounting speculation about his future, Russell Westbrook has finally found a new home. The nine-time All-Star and 2017 NBA MVP has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, as first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN. The signing officially ends a long and anxious offseason for Westbrook, who remained one of the most talked-about unsigned veterans heading into the 2025–26 NBA season.

Westbrook, who turns 37 next month, enters his 18th NBA season with plenty of motivation and a point to prove. After opting out of his $3.5 million player option with the Denver Nuggets, he patiently waited for the right opportunity, one that would allow him to compete and contribute meaningfully. Sacramento, desperate for depth and leadership in the backcourt, offered him just that.

The move brings Westbrook back to his home state of California and reunites him with several familiar faces. He shares a history with Domantas Sabonis, having played alongside him in Oklahoma City, and holds close ties with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, both fellow Southern California natives. The Kings also have Dennis Schroder, another former Westbrook teammate from their days together on the Thunder and Lakers, making for a locker room filled with chemistry and mutual respect.

Additionally, Westbrook’s connection with the organization runs deep beyond the players. He shares a professional relationship with assistant GM BJ Armstrong, who represents him through Excel Sports Management, and mutual admiration with new general manager Scott Perry and head coach Doug Christie.

The Kings’ bench production was a glaring weakness last season, ranking 28th in bench points and 29th in bench assists. Westbrook’s arrival directly addresses both concerns. Even at this stage of his career, he remains one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers off the bench—bringing pace, energy, and toughness that the Kings sorely lacked.

In 75 games with Denver last season, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on 44.9% shooting from the field, including a career-best 52% on two-pointers. His efficiency and willingness to accept a smaller role helped him finish top ten in Sixth Man of the Year voting for a second straight season.

Sacramento, which has emphasized effort and intensity under Perry and Christie, views Westbrook as the perfect embodiment of its new culture. “High motor and high character” have been the front office’s buzzwords since the offseason began—and few players in NBA history personify that more than Westbrook.

The Kings’ offense is expected to benefit immediately from Westbrook’s fast-paced style. His ability to push the ball, create transition opportunities, and pressure defenses will complement Sabonis’ playmaking and DeRozan’s midrange game. Sacramento finished 19th in pace last season but could easily rise back into the top 10 with Westbrook orchestrating second-unit possessions.

Moreover, his leadership and experience add intangible value. The Kings are still a young team despite adding veterans like DeRozan and LaVine. Westbrook’s voice in the locker room—and his relentless competitiveness, should bring a new level of accountability to a franchise eager to return to the playoffs.

Westbrook currently stands at 26,205 career points and is just 506 points shy of surpassing Oscar Robertson as the highest-scoring point guard in NBA history. He also needs 75 assists to reach 10,000 career assists, a milestone he could easily achieve this season if given consistent minutes.

As he joins his seventh NBA team, the mission for Westbrook is clear: bring energy, leadership, and stability to a franchise trying to climb back into contention.