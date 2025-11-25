“I Think He’s Becoming A Dad” – Insider On Kevin Durant Missing Games For Rockets

The Houston Rockets were without Kevin Durant for the 114-92 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday, and he won’t play in Wednesday’s clash with the Golden State Warriors either. Durant is unavailable for the Rockets as he is tending to a family matter, and we might know what exactly it is.

There was concern that a close relative of Durant’s might be unwell, but instead, he could be adding a member to his family. Reputed Suns insider John Gambadoro shared a surprising piece of information on the Burns & Gambo Show on Monday.

“I’m not reporting this, but somebody had told me like, ‘I think that he’s having a baby,'” Gambadoro said. “So, I think that’s why he’s not playing, but I don’t know for sure. But that’s what somebody told me, ‘Hey, I think he’s becoming a dad.'”

This would at least be much better news than someone in Durant’s family battling for their life. Only time will tell if this is true, though.

Even if Durant has a child, there is a chance he’s not going to tell the world about it anytime soon. His former teammate, James Harden, shocked the basketball world when he revealed on the second season of Netflix’s Starting 5 that he has a six-year-old son named Jace.

Harden showed it’s very much possible to keep that information under wraps for years. He had kept his personal life private for years, but has chosen to open up now.

Durant, who is averaging 24.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game in 2025-26, hasn’t gone down that route just yet. We know he was briefly engaged to former WNBA player Monica Wright from 2013 to 2014, but not much is known about his relationships since then.

Durant not marrying and not having kids has been a big talking point on social media for a while now. The 37-year-old explained why he doesn’t want to get married during a recent appearance on Not This Again with Bobbi Althoff, but did not shut the door on having a child.

Kevin Durant Once Spoke About Why He Doesn’t Have Children

Durant’s former Warriors teammate, Draymond Green, asked him why he didn’t have children and whether he didn’t plan on having any in the future either, back in 2021. Here’s what the 15-time All-Star had to say back then.

“I mean, that’s a big commitment,” Durant said. “For one, I always felt like I was just really zoned in on my work and my alone time, and my free time. It’s too much for me to lock in on something like that, you know. And eventually, I do want that, but the older I got, I think it’s the better because I’m maturing more, knowing myself more, and understanding my situation a little bit more. … So I think the longer I wait, is only going to be for the better.”

Well, four years have passed since Durant told Green all this. Maybe he feels he has matured enough now to take on the big responsibility of being a father.