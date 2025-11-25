12 Kentucky Guards Are Currently Thriving In The NBA

Kentucky’s backcourt has a long track record of success and has proven itself once again. With Mark Pope now following in John Calipari’s footsteps, there were concerns about the guards transitioning to the pros in the 2025-26 season. However, former Kentucky guards are dominating the league and showing that there is no doubt that Kentucky’s backcourt is the best in the business.

Right now, there are 12 guards who played at Kentucky who are producing at a high level, and they are All-Stars, young players, or role players. Let’s take a look at the current and former Kentucky guards producing at the highest level, all the way to the reigning NBA champion and MVP.

12. Rob Dillingham

2025-26 Season Statistics: 4.4 PPG, 1.2 RPG, 2.0 APG

Rob Dillingham isn’t producing big numbers on the stat sheet, but his potential is impossible to ignore. Playing just 10.5 minutes per game for a Timberwolves squad that doesn’t have an established floor general yet, the second-year guard has shown signs of being a long-term point guard. Even in limited time on the court, he has shown a particular jolt of energy coming off the bench.

Still only 20, Dillingham is clearly a long-term investment. Minnesota doesn’t need him to run an offense now; they just need him to keep improving his decision-making and adjusting to NBA physicality. For now, he makes the list because the upside is undeniable, and we hold him in high regard because of that.

11. Reed Sheppard

2025-26 Season Statistics: 13.1 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.5 SPG

Reed Sheppard has had one of the biggest jumps from a freshman to a sophomore in the entire league, putting up well-rounded numbers and making strides to become one of the most efficient shooters in the league. The confidence he is playing with at 21 years old has been a pleasure to watch.

The production is undeniable, and he has really stepped up to become a central player in the Rockets‘ offense. Shooting 47.1% from deep so far this season, Sheppard is the best natural shooter on the team behind Kevin Durant. If this is the start of his trajectory, we may have another long-term starter to add to the list of NBA players from Kentucky.

10. Malik Monk

2025-26 Season Statistics: 13.1 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.0 SPG

Malik Monk is easily one of the league’s best bench scorers, and the numbers prove that. He has averaged double figures for several years and excels in a role that suits his skills well: providing instant offense. His second-place finish for Sixth Man of the Year two seasons ago was no accident. Monk has earned a solid reputation as a game-changing star in his role.

At 27, Monk is in his prime and is playing consistently, something that was difficult for him early in his career. He may not be a high-volume playmaker or a defensive stopper (which is why he doesn’t start), but few players come off the bench with his scoring ability. Yet another talented offensive guard who has come out of Kentucky and made an impact.

9. Cason Wallace

2025-26 Season Statistics: 8.6 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.5 APG, 2.3 SPG

Cason Wallace is one of the top perimeter defenders in the league and a key player for the reigning NBA champions. He earned a starting position on the NBA’s best team, even as one of its youngest players. After all, Wallace averages over two steals per game this season.

Wallace’s impact extends beyond playing defense, however. He doesn’t need to dominate the ball to contribute to winning. He makes the right decisions on both ends, plays elite on-ball defense, and fits well alongside star players like SGA and Chet Holmgren. He is the ideal player for a championship-caliber team and a valued member of this list, especially considering he won an NBA title last season.

8. Immanuel Quickley

2025-26 Season Statistics: 15.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.1 APG, 1.4 SPG

Immanuel Quickley is close to being a great all-around guard by being a primary playmaker while still offering strong scoring ability. His averages of 15.5 points and 6.1 assists per game show a player who understands his role, and at just 26, he is entering his prime.

Whether starting or coming off the bench, he always plays with the same energy. His floater is one of the best in the league, and he can light up defenses when he gets going. Toronto has allowed him to grow, so hopefully, he can take that next level as a Kentucky alumnus who is showing the university in a very good light.

7. Shaedon Sharpe

2025-26 Season Statistics: 22.6 PPG, 5.0 APG, 2.1 APG, 1.4 SPG

Shaedon Sharpe has taken off this season, taking his scoring potential to another level. Averaging a career-high 22.6 points per game, Sharpe is showcasing the skills that made him one of the most fascinating prospects that Kentucky never got to feature. His overall game has also improved.

Sharpe is finally coming into his own across the board rather than relying on pure athleticism. He is contributing defensively with his length and effort. There is still room for growth, but he is currently turning flashes of brilliance into complete performances, and we are all there for it.

6. Tyler Herro

2025-26 Season Statistics: 24.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG

Tyler Herro made his debut against the Mavericks last night. He led the Heat with 24 points and 7 rebounds, showing why he is the best player on their squad, and his rank among Kentucky’s elite guards is clear. When healthy, Herro is a proven All-Star-level scorer, capable of averaging over 20 points with ease. He has been a key player for Miami for years, alongside Bam Adebayo, and is a major part of the Heat’s identity.

Herro’s impact goes beyond what shows up on the stat sheet. He is a proven performer in critical moments as well, with a skill set made for the modern NBA. Currently, the Heat have the 3rd-best record in the East (12-6), and with Tyler Herro in the starting lineup, they will have one of the most exciting teams in the league.

5. De’Aaron Fox

2025-26 Season Statistics: 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 6.1 APG, 1.3 SPG

De’Aaron Fox is still one of the fastest players in the league, and coming off an injury, that hasn’t been affected at all. Now with the Spurs, he is putting up his usual numbers while providing leadership for San Antonio’s young roster built around Victor Wembanyama. Remember, Fox wanted to go to the Spurs, and he has answered the call brilliantly so far.

It is comforting to see a player thrive in a new environment, and he hasn’t shown any major issues as the Spurs’ centerpiece. He understands how to control the game, when to speed things up, and how to attack mismatches that come his way. He is easily a cornerstone player and a franchise talent, once again proving Kentucky’s ability to develop top-level talent.

4. Jamal Murray

2025-26 Season Statistics: 23.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 6.8 APG, 1.1 SPG

Jamal Murray is mainly regarded for his clutch playoff performances, but this season, his regular-season performance is just as impressive. He is averaging 23.2 points and over six assists per game while keeping the Nuggets‘ offense rolling alongside Nikola Jokic. Murray can take over games with his shooting almost instantly, and we are finally seeing him doing it consistently on a weekly basis and against big opponents.

Obviously, Murray’s playoff experience speaks volumes. He is one of the league’s most clutch players and was instrumental in Denver’s title run in 2023. Among all the best players coming out of Kentucky, Murray is easily in the top five, and he just misses out on the top three, considering the greatness of the players ahead of him.

3. Tyrese Maxey

2025-26 Season Statistics: 33.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 7.8 APG, 1.5 SPG

Tyrese Maxey has officially become a superstar in the league, averaging 33 points per game. He is now central to the 76ers‘ offense and the undisputed face of the franchise, far ahead of Joel Embiid. What’s amazing is that Maxey is only 25 years old and doesn’t seem to be slowing down one bit.

Maxey is also a major creator for others. His 7.8 assists per game reflect a guard who elevates his teammates, controls the pace, and makes smart decisions. Without question, he is an All-NBA caliber player and one of Kentucky’s most successful players, and hopefully, there is way more to come from the explosive guard.

2. Devin Booker

2025-26 Season Statistics: 26.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 6.9 APG, 0.9 SPG

Devin Booker’s resume speaks for itself. He is one of the top scorers in the NBA and the Suns’ primary offensive option, averaging nearly 27 points per game on 46.9% from the field. In terms of scoring the basketball on a pure level, Booker is the best shooting guard in the world without disrespect to Donovan Mitchell.

Booker has once scored 71 points in a game, led Phoenix to the Finals, and proven he can shine in high-pressure moments. Now in his prime, he brings experience and improved leadership to his amazing skill set. If he’s on the court, his team has a chance against anybody. Still, only one player is ahead of him in terms of Kentucky’s surreal guard group.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

2025-26 Season Statistics: 32.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 6.6 APG, 1.5 SPG

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken his game to an entirely different level. Whether or not he is the best player in the world right now ahead of Nikola Jokic, he is definitely in the conversation. The reigning MVP, scoring champion, NBA champion, and Finals MVP is posting an impressive 32 points per game this season, on 54.3% from the field and 41.2% from deep. It is time to acknowledge that SGA is a top-two player in the world right now.

More than just scoring, SGA has become a complete leader. Few players command more respect from teammates and coaches, and for Kentucky, he represents the perfect example of their crop. Another scoring title, MVP, or NBA championship could take SGA’s resume to an entirely different level, and we will be rooting for him the entire way.