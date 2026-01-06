Victor Wembanyama Set For Bench Role In Return From Injury

Victor Wembanyama is set to return tonight off the bench on a minutes restriction after missing two games.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates in the second half against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Victor Wembanyama is back in uniform Tuesday night, but the Spurs are clearly playing the long game with their franchise cornerstone. After a brief absence, San Antonio is easing him back into action in a way designed to avoid unnecessary risk.

According to the team (via Michael Wright), Wembanyama (knee) will come off the bench and play on a minutes restriction as he returns from his latest injury stint. The decision reflects a cautious approach from the Spurs, who are focused on getting him through the night healthy after already dealing with multiple interruptions this season. If not for Victor’s efforts, he might not have played at all tonight.

“The one thing that is very consistent is he’s just very direct and straightforward. So his pitch is just always, ‘I can play. I’m ready to go. I’m good to go.’ You respect that and you love that mentality and competitiveness,” said Mitch Johnson.

Wembanyama’s most recent stay on the injured list was a short one, costing him just two games, including a win in Indiana and a home loss to the Trail Blazers. Even so, the Spurs prioritized rest and a controlled ramp-up behind the scenes, closely monitoring how his body responded before clearing him to return. The plan is to gradually build his conditioning and workload over time rather than forcing him back into a full role immediately.

“He put in a lot of work,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said before tipoff Tuesday (via Jeff McDonald). “We’ve seen enough and felt enough to give it a go. I’m expecting him to be tired in two minutes of game time tonight. And so at that stage, it would not be wise to have him try to push through.”

This strategy isn’t a temporary fix for Wembanyama. In fact, he is already being monitored with the schedule in mind, especially with a back-to-back looming and a nationally televised matchup against the Lakers approaching.

For Johnson and the Spurs, the plan with Wembanyama goes well beyond the next few nights. With his superstar ceiling, the organization is focused on protecting the long-term picture rather than chasing short-term wins. Bringing Victor off the bench is something they’ve tried already, and it got solid results.

“We have a duty to support him in a way that is in his best interest now, and for a very long time,” Johnson said. “He’s too important to this league, and he deserves that. We want him to be healthy for years, not just trying to win the next couple of games or whatever it may be.”

On the court, Wembanyama has been outstanding when available. He is averaging 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 2.9 blocks per game on 52.5% shooting, including 36.5% from three. At 25-10, the Spurs are in position to compete for the first time in years, but how far they go hinges on Wembanyama’s availability.

For now, patience remains the priority, even with the stakes rising. At 22 years old, the Spurs understand that managing Wembanyama the right way now matters far more than squeezing extra minutes out of him in January. If San Antonio can keep him healthy and trending in the right direction, this season has a chance to become something much bigger than a brief return on a Tuesday night.

Facebook X-twitter Instagram
