Spurs Player Ratings: Balanced Effort Falls Flat Against Trail Blazers; Wembanyama Misses Another Game

The Spurs couldn’t find a way to slow down the Trail Blazers on Satruday night, falling 110-115 as Victor Wembanyama missed another game with a knee injury. The Spurs needed the “others” to get hot, and while some stand-out performers played above their levels, it just wasn’t enough.

Still, San Antonio could have stolen this one. The Spurs almost matched Portland in field-goal percentage (43.5% vs. 43.0%), dominated the free-throw line (20-23), and took better care of the basketball (only six turnovers). The difference came from long range, where Portland buried 19 threes compared to San Antonio’s 10 – a gap that quietly defined the night.

Luke Kornet: A-

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 5 BLK, 10-12 FG, 3-3 FT, 31 MIN

Kornet was a problem for Portland all night, in the best way for San Antonio. He finished everything around the rim, punished smaller defenders, and erased shots on the other end with verticality and timing.

The fouls and occasional perimeter breakdowns were the trade-off, but there’s no question the Spurs were at their best when Kornet was anchoring the middle. Without Wembanyama, this was exactly the kind of interior presence they needed.

Julian Champagnie: B+

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 1 TOV, 8-14 FG, 4-9 3PT, 33 MIN

Champagnie was one of the few Spurs who looked comfortable from the opening tip. His shot looked clean, his cuts were decisive, and he attacked the glass with real purpose, finishing with a double-double that felt earned rather than accidental.

What stood out most was his activity level. Even when possessions broke down, Champagnie kept moving, kept crashing, kept hunting space. In a game that often felt stagnant for San Antonio, his energy mattered.

De’Aaron Fox: B

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 7-14 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-4 FT, 35 MIN

De’Aaron Fox brought pace and pressure, especially in transition, using his speed to attack Portland’s guards and generate offense. His three steals highlighted his defensive engagement, and he was aggressive getting downhill throughout the night.

However, Fox struggled to control the game late, finishing with a team-worst minus-12 and missing opportunities to swing momentum. The effort was there, but the closing execution fell short.

Harrison Barnes: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 5-11 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-2 FT, 32 MIN

Barnes did what veterans are supposed to do in games like this: keep things steady when everything else feels shaky. He picked his spots, hit a couple of timely jumpers, and didn’t hijack possessions trying to do more than was asked of him.

At the same time, this was a quiet 14. Barnes never really bent Portland’s defense, and when the Blazers started raining threes, he wasn’t able to counter with momentum-shifting plays. Solid, professional, but not game-altering.

Stephon Castle: B-

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST, 2 TOV, 5-11 FG, 6-7 FT, 37 MIN

Stephon Castle showed strong playmaking instincts, consistently finding shooters and cutters while orchestrating the offense. His nine assists were a team high, and he did a good job getting to the line when the offense stalled.

The downside came defensively, where he had trouble containing dribble penetration, and his outside shot wasn’t a threat. Still, the poise and vision were encouraging signs.

Keldon Johnson: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1-6 FG, 3-4 FT, 24 MIN

Johnson’s physicality showed up on the glass, where he battled for rebounds and helped San Antonio avoid getting completely overwhelmed inside. The effort was unmistakable.

Offensively, though, it was a grind. He struggled to finish through traffic and couldn’t find a scoring rhythm, which limited his overall impact.

Kelly Olynyk: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2-9 FG, 0-5 3PT, 14 MIN

This just wasn’t Olynyk’s night from the outside. The looks were there, but the shots didn’t fall, and the spacing suffered as a result.

To his credit, he kept the ball moving and didn’t force attempts once it was clear the rhythm wasn’t there. Still, the Spurs needed more from that stretch big role, and they didn’t get it.

Dylan Harper: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK, 2-12 FG, 2-3 3PT, 23 MIN

Harper’s stat line tells a messy story, because the night really was messy. The shots didn’t fall, and some of the misses came early in the clock, but his defensive instincts flashed with a couple of strong blocks.

There’s confidence there, maybe too much at times, and learning when to rein it in is the next step. The tools are obvious, even when the results aren’t.

Carter Bryant: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0-2 FG, 2-2 FT, 5 MIN

A tough, short stint for Bryant. He looked rushed on offense and a step late defensively, which led to a quick hook.

Lindy Waters III: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 6 MIN

Waters’ minutes came and went quickly. He stayed within the structure of the offense, but the game never really found him, and he didn’t force his way into it either.