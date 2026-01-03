Anthony Edwards Admits Timberwolves Players Don’t Listen To The Game Plan Most Of The Time

Anthony Edwards says the Timberwolves players make life harder for themselves by not following the game plan.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch with guard Anthony Edwards (5) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves took down the Miami Heat 125-115 at Kaseya Center on Saturday to improve to 22-13 on the season. The Timberwolves had lost three of their last four coming into this one, and Anthony Edwards admitted postgame that their struggles are down to them not following the game plan.

“[Chris Hines] had a great game plan,” Edwards said. “Most of the time we just don’t listen to the game plan, but when we listen to it and execute it, we’d be pretty good.”

When asked why that was the case, Edwards stated the players are just too stubborn.

“We hard-headed,” Edwards stated. “We want to make the game harder, but we listened tonight, and it worked.”

The Timberwolves led for much of this contest, but the Heat were still hanging in there entering the fourth quarter. The visitors were only up 90-86, but then started the fourth on a 19-4 run and ended up cruising to victory.

Edwards led the way for the Timberwolves as he often does, finishing with 33 points (10-19 FG), three rebounds, five assists, and one steal. Naz Reid came up big with 29 points as well, and 20 of those came in the second half.

All hadn’t seemed well in Minnesota lately, so this was a much-needed win. Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch had even called out Edwards for leaving the bench early during Wednesday’s blowout loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The 24-year-old was asked about that decision here, and he brushed it off.

“No frustration,” Edwards stated. “Nothing. I just walked off.”

It didn’t seem like something completely insignificant, but we’ll take Edwards’ word here. Putting in a dominant performance against the Heat, who were on a four-game winning streak, would have been the best way to respond to that anyway.

The Timberwolves as a team were terrific during stretches here, most notably at the start of the fourth quarter. Edwards was asked if there was any team in the league they think they can’t beat when they play this well.

“I don’t want to go that far,” Edwards said. “I mean, I feel like we can beat everybody. Yeah. But if we play to a certain level, yeah, I feel like we can beat everyone. But sometimes we play to that level, sometimes we don’t. But to answer your question, yeah, I feel like if we play to this level right here and Naz play how he played, Jaden [McDaniels], Donte [DiVincenzo], Bones [Hyland], I feel like, yeah, we can hang with the best of them.”

The Timberwolves are, of course, one of only three teams to have beaten the mighty Oklahoma City Thunder this season. If they’re at their best, they can take down anybody, but you just feel like not having a proper point guard in that starting lineup will ultimately cost them in the playoffs. Here’s hoping they make a trade before the Feb. 5 deadline.

We’ll see the Timberwolves in action next against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Sunday at 6 PM ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Jan 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images Spurs Player Ratings: Balanced Effort Falls Flat Against Trail Blazers; Wembanyama Misses Another Game
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like