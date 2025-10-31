Kevin Durant On Why He Doesn’t Want To Get Married; Reveals His Insecurity About How He Looked And How Skinny He Was

Kevin Durant is one of the three greatest players of his generation, along with LeBron James and Stephen Curry. While the three are alike in some ways, there is one aspect where Durant is very different from James and Curry: family.

Both James and Curry have been married for over a decade and have multiple children, but Durant has yet to tie the knot and has no kids. It appears that the marriage situation is unlikely to change, too, as here is what the Houston Rockets superstar had to say on Not This Again with Bobbi Althoff.

Bobbi Althoff: “You don’t want to just have kids with someone. You want to get married first?”

Kevin Durant: “I wouldn’t say get married. No.”

Althoff: “Do you want to get married?”

Durant: “No.”

When Althoff asked if Durant would be open to marriage if there were a prenup in place, he pointed out that he still would have to give up something in case of a divorce. The 37-year-old added, however, that this was not the reason he was against marriage.

“I’m not really concerned about that anyway,” Durant stated. “‘Cause if it’s somebody I f*** with and then we end up walking away from each other, hopefully, it ain’t as bad, and I want to take care of you anyway and make sure you straight, set you off well, but not like be taken advantage of… I would still be a good friend. That’s what I mean. Or I would try to be… In a ideal world. In a perfect situation.”

When Althoff wondered if Durant just wouldn’t get divorced in a perfect world, he suggested that it just wouldn’t be possible.

“That’s not ever gonna [happen],” Durant said. “… I never seen that.”

Durant isn’t sure it’s possible to be with one woman for the rest of his life. He wanted to know who had done that, and well, the two men we mentioned at the start are good examples, at least so far.

Althoff stated that the divorce rate is about 50% now, and Durant doesn’t like those odds.

“It’s just like the word marriage I get, but it’s more so like what that relationship is like,” Durant stated. “Like, do I want to be with this somebody every day? Hang with the same person every day… Without the option to do my own thing.”

Althoff made it clear he would still have his own life, but if he were so against it, he could perhaps opt for a surrogate to have a child. There would be no strings attached, but Durant hilariously stated he would like some. The 15-time All-Star also later revealed he has never been all too enamored about having a wedding.

“I never really dreamt of having a wedding day,” Durant said. “When I go to weddings, it’s like, ‘Oh, this is cool. This is dope. This is a cool thing.’ … It’s not like it needs to happen in my mind… But it’s still a cool event, don’t get me wrong.”

Durant stated he is open-minded and could change his stance someday, but he doesn’t expect it to happen. He did, of course, come close to getting married at one point.

Durant had gotten engaged to former WNBA player Monica Wright in 2013. They called things off a year later, though, and we haven’t heard much about his relationships since.

Kevin Durant Opened Up On How Insecurities About His Appearance Led To Depression

Money isn’t a thing Durant has had to be concerned about for over a decade at this point, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t had to fight mental battles, such as depression. He revealed in this episode that insecurities about his looks led to his being depressed.

“I’ve been depressed before, like once,” Durant revealed. “… I was insecure about how I looked. It was crazy.”

Durant stated it hit him all at once about six years ago. As for how the 2014 NBA MVP snapped out of it, he realized it was stupid to even care about such things.

Althoff, like everyone else, wanted to know what he thought was wrong about how he looked.

“I was just too tall, I was too skinny,” Durant said. “… I just felt like I stood out for no reason.”

Durant has now just learned to accept it. He is in a good place mentally and is impressing on the court as always.

Durant is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game for the Rockets in 2025-26. We’ll see him in action next against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Saturday at 8 PM ET.