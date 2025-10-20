NBA Fans Stunned As James Harden Reveals That He Has A Son And Is Expecting Another One Soon

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Clippers guard James Harden moves the ball down court against the Cavaliers during the second half at Intuit Dome
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

James Harden has always been one of the NBA’s most visible stars, yet one of its most private off the court. From MVP seasons and high-profile trades to his well-documented nightlife, Harden’s career has been an open book. His personal life, however, has remained sealed shut. That’s why when fans tuned in to the new season of Netflix’s Starting 5 and saw Harden open up about fatherhood, the internet exploded with shock and admiration.

In episode three of the series, which follows Harden alongside Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jaylen BrownLo, the Los Angeles Clippers guard revealed for the first time that he is a father to a six-year-old son named Jace and that he and his longtime girlfriend, Paije Speights, are expecting another baby soon.

That confession sent fans into a frenzy online. Many couldn’t believe that the former MVP had managed to keep such a massive part of his life out of the spotlight for so long.

One fan said on X, “Anyone else had no idea Harden had a son?”

Another chimed in, “Bro, his son is lefty too, that’s definitely his mini-me.”

A third fan couldn’t stop laughing: “Lmao when did this even happen?” And another added, “I had no clue this man had kids, being private really is the way to go.”

Fans couldn’t stop talking about how much Jace resembled his dad.

“That’s literally Harden’s twin,” one fan said.

Same eyes, same eyebrows, same chill look.”

Another joked, “The kid already has that step-back jumper in his DNA.”

It was a rare glimpse behind the curtain for a player known for keeping everything personal under wraps. Even Harden’s agent, Troy Payne, confirmed that few people knew about his family.

In the episode, Harden is seen spending time with Jace in Houston, reflecting on his journey as both a player and a father. The former MVP, who grew up without a strong father figure, said that experience fuels his approach to parenting

Harden also spoke candidly about his relationship with Speights, calling her his “best friend.” The two have been together for several years, and she also has a son close in age to Jace. The show captures a lighthearted moment where Harden jokes about how persistent he was when they first met.

By the end of the season, Harden and Speights reveal that they are expecting a baby boy, marking a new chapter in his life.

For someone once known as the league’s nightlife king, seeing Harden speak about love, family, and fatherhood shows a different side of the 10-time All-Star. Fans may still be stunned, but for Harden, this looks like the beginning of his most meaningful assist yet, being a dad.

