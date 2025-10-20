Projected 2026 No. 1 Pick AJ Dybantsa Dominated In His Preseason Debut; NBA Teams Might Go Into Tanking Mode Already

It took just one game for AJ Dybantsa to remind everyone why he’s already being called the next big thing in basketball. The 6-foot-8 freshman phenom made his highly anticipated debut for BYU and instantly lived up to the hype, putting together a dazzling 30-point performance that sent NBA scouts into a frenzy and might have front offices across the league quietly preparing their tanking plans for 2026.

In BYU’s narrow 90–89 exhibition loss to Nebraska, Dybantsa was the best player on the floor by a mile. He poured in 30 points to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals, showcasing a level of polish and poise rarely seen from a first-year college player. His combination of athleticism, ball-handling, and shooting touch was on full display, a reminder that this is not your typical college freshman.

AJ Dybantsa in his freshman debut: 30 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK — 10/19 FG, 2/4 3PT, 8/8 FT. Nearly unstoppable getting downhill, living in the paint …but the improved mechanics & smoother jumper made his scoring package look even scarier. 🔥

From the opening tip, Dybantsa looked like a pro playing in a college jersey. He attacked defenders off the dribble, powered through contact, and hit deep jumpers with the confidence of a ten-year veteran. Just as impressive was his defensive energy, jumping passing lanes, contesting shots, and turning turnovers into transition buckets.

Social media exploded during and after the game, with clips of Dybantsa’s highlights flooding timelines everywhere. Fans called his performance unreal and NBA-ready.

That’s the other storyline: the budding rivalry between Dybantsa and Flagg, two generational talents destined to define the next wave of NBA stardom. Both players were originally part of the high school Class of 2025 before Cooper Flagg reclassified to 2024, making him eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft. That move immediately elevated Dybantsa as the clear-cut favorite to go No. 1 in 2026.

If there was any doubt that he deserves that projection, Saturday’s game erased it. Dybantsa looked ready for the NBA right now. His fluidity, awareness, and natural scoring instincts make him one of the most complete teenage prospects in recent memory.

For BYU, his arrival represents a rare and thrilling chapter. Traditionally known for their disciplined team play and strong fundamentals, the Cougars now have a legitimate one-and-done superstar who can carry them to national relevance. Head coach Mark Pope has built his program on chemistry and culture, but Dybantsa adds a level of star power that can change the course of a game and possibly the program’s history.

Every NBA team’s scouting department took notice. The Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, and Chicago Bulls are all expected to be in the running for the No. 1 pick in 2026 and after Dybantsa’s electric debut, that race just got even more intense.

If AJ Dybantsa continues to perform at this level, teams could start maneuvering as early as next season to improve their lottery odds. His mix of size, skill, and maturity screams franchise cornerstone. He’s a player you build around for a decade.

It’s only one game, but AJ Dybantsa already looks like the kind of talent that could change a franchise and maybe even send half the league into stealth tanking mode before the 2025-26 season even tips off.