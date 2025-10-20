Nets Players On How Many Tries An Average Person Would Need To Score Against An NBA Defender: “Infinity”

Scoring in the NBA may be easier than ever today, but that doesn’t mean you would find it easy to score against an actual player. Members of the Brooklyn Nets‘ roster were asked how many tries an average person would take to score on an NBA defender and their responses were hilarious.

Cam Thomas was the first to answer and he wanted to know if the player would play real defense. When told that would be the case, Thomas shook his head.

“100,” Thomas said. “He better luck it in. He better throw it [or] something.”

Nic Claxton stated it would depend on who this NBA defender is. On hearing that it would be him trying his hardest, Claxton had a simple one-word answer.

“Never,” Claxton said.

Claxton is a very good defender, and he doesn’t think the average person would even make a lucky shot against him. He’s confident he’ll shut them down completely.

Day’Ron Sharpe asked for the definition of an average person and the interviewer went with himself. Sharpe didn’t think too highly of the man’s abilities, but stated someone who can shoot can luck into a made basket.

“If you can shoot, I give you 10 tries,” Sharpe said. “Because if you can shoot, you can throw something crazy [and] it might go in. But [if] you can’t shoot, I ain’t gonna lie you ain’t. Probably a long time like 50 to 100.”

Nets rookie Egor Demin went well beyond that number, as he said it would take billions of tries. Michael Porter Jr. went beyond that as well initially, but then settled on a lower number.

“Infinity,” Porter said. “But if you’re somewhat of a basketball player, you played basketball at some point, probably still in the hundreds. But you’ll eventually throw up some crazy stuff and get a bucket.”

A common theme here is the players thinking someone would just have to get lucky and Zhaire Williams is of that opinion as well.

“I don’t want to sound ignorant and say that they never would score, but I mean that might be the truth,” Williams said. “… Maybe they get lucky and just chuck up a three from the back of their head and shoot it to the moon and it goes in. Maybe one time out of like 100. Maybe, but nah, it probably wouldn’t happen.”

Other notable answers included E. J. Liddell saying the average person would never score if he was playing for real. Noah Clowney, meanwhile, chose to be more humble, saying the interviewer would only need 10 to 15 attempts. It would probably take a lot more to score over someone who is 6’10” like Clowney.

Ultimately, this is going to come down to luck as the likes of Thomas stated. If the average person doesn’t have luck by their side, it would take a very long time.