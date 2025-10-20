Top 10 Highest NBA Career Earnings Of All Time: 4 Stars Get Bag But Still Without Ring

Kevin Durant’s new two-year, $90 million extension with the Houston Rockets has officially pushed him to the top of the NBA’s all-time earnings list. With that deal, Durant now stands at $598.2 million in career earnings, surpassing LeBron James for the No. 1 spot. The list of the top 10 highest-earning NBA players ever is a reflection of the league’s booming salary cap and a reminder that not every massive paycheck comes with a championship ring.

Among these 10, four players: Devin Booker, Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard, have all earned over half a billion dollars yet have not won an NBA championship.

Durant’s record-setting total includes his remaining two guaranteed years with Houston, and though he sacrificed $30 million below his max potential earnings to help the Rockets maintain roster flexibility, he still became the richest player in league history by total career income. His deal reflects both his elite value and the NBA’s staggering salary inflation.

LeBron James follows closely at $581.3 million, but that number could grow if he signs another contract after this season. Even at 40 years old, LeBron remains a top-10 player and could command another one- or two-year deal, potentially reclaiming the No. 1 spot.

Stephen Curry is next at $532.7 million, and with one year left on his current deal, his earnings will climb even higher if he signs another extension with Golden State. Like LeBron, he shows no signs of slowing down.

Devin Booker’s financial rise has been rapid. His $154 million extension signed this offseason keeps him in Phoenix through his early 30s, with another huge payday likely on the horizon if he maintains All-Star production. Booker has been among the league’s most marketable young stars and will almost certainly surpass $600 million before his career is done, even if a ring still eludes him.

Paul George, now 35, sits at $516.9 million and has two more years left on his contract. Given his age and injury history, another major deal is unlikely, but his career earnings remain among the highest ever for a player without a championship.

Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid, both dominant big men with durability concerns, round out the middle of the list. Davis is expected to secure one final big contract if he can stay healthy, while Embiid’s future deals will depend on his ability to remain on the court.

Damian Lillard, now 35, has three years left on his deal after being waived by Milwaukee and then re-signing with Portland. Though his loyalty and talent are unquestioned, a championship remains the one missing piece of his legacy.

At the bottom of the top 10 are two of the league’s newest superstars: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum, both under 28 and locked into massive deals. Shai’s four-year, $285 million extension ensures he’ll become one of the league’s top earners, while Tatum, once healthy, is expected to sign another supermax deal to push him well past the $600 million mark.

Looking ahead, the next wave of stars: Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, and Anthony Edwards will likely shatter these numbers in the coming years. With $400 million and even $500 million contracts on the horizon, the financial ceiling for NBA players continues to soar.

Still, for all the money made, four of these ten have yet to claim the prize every player dreams of: an NBA championship. They’ve secured generational wealth but the ring remains priceless.