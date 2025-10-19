Kevin Durant Signs $90 Million Extension With Rockets, Passes LeBron James For Most Career Earnings In NBA History

Kevin Durant just added another milestone to his already legendary career, this time off the court. The Houston Rockets superstar has agreed to a two-year, $90 million contract extension that not only keeps him in Houston through the 2027-28 season but also makes him the highest-earning player in NBA history.

The deal, confirmed by his business partner and Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman to ESPN’s Shams Charania, includes a player option for the final year. While Durant was eligible for a maximum extension worth $120 million, he chose to take nearly $30 million less to help the Rockets maintain salary cap flexibility and build a deeper roster around him.

With this contract, Durant’s career earnings now stand at an unprecedented $598.2 million, surpassing LeBron James’ total of $583.9 million. It’s a fitting twist in the long-running debate between two of basketball’s greatest players. LeBron may have the edge in longevity and championships, but Durant has now set the benchmark for lifetime earnings.

Durant’s decision to prioritize roster stability over personal gain says a lot about his current mindset. At 37, he’s no longer chasing validation, he’s chasing one more championship. Since joining the Rockets in July as part of the largest trade in NBA history, Durant has emphasized his desire to win with a balanced and sustainable team.

The seven-team trade that brought him to Houston sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and several draft picks to the Phoenix Suns. The move instantly transformed the Rockets from a young playoff team into a legitimate contender. Teaming Durant with rising stars Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson gives Houston one of the most intriguing cores in the league.

On the court, Durant remains as lethal as ever. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists last season while shooting 49.7% from the field and a scorching 43.0% from three-point range.

Durant’s arrival fills one of the Rockets’ biggest needs: a go-to scorer who can create his own shot. Houston ranked just 27th in effective field goal percentage on jumpers last season and struggled to generate efficient offense in isolation sets. Durant’s elite shooting and versatility will give coach Ime Udoka a cornerstone to build around on both ends of the floor.

Beyond his new deal, Durant continues to climb the historical leaderboards. He currently ranks eighth all-time in points and could pass Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki this season. He has scored at least 25 points per game in 16 consecutive seasons, trailing only LeBron’s record of 20.

The Rockets, who finished as the second seed in the Western Conference last year, now have their sights set on a championship.

Durant’s extension isn’t just a financial milestone, it’s a statement of intent. He’s betting on Houston’s future, his longevity, and his ability to keep performing at an elite level. And in doing so, he’s not only made NBA history but also redefined what legacy looks like for a superstar still writing his final chapters.