Raptors vs. 76ers Injury Report: Key Starters Missing, Scottie Barnes Day-To-Day

Raptors list RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl out, with Scottie Barnes questionable vs. the 76ers.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Nov 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Coming off their eight-point loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday, the Toronto Raptors will be looking to pick up a key win at home tomorrow night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Whoever wins the matchup will take sole possession of the fourth seed, behind only the Pistons, Celtics, and Knicks.

Unfortunately for Toronto, they might be even more limited on Sunday than they’ve been all season. RJ Barrett (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out, along with Chucky Hepburn (right knee surgery recovery) and Jakob Poeltl (lower back strain). Scottie Barnes (right knee sprain) and Brandon Ingram (right thumb sprain) are marked as questionable.

The 76ers, meanwhile, have a light injury report at the moment, with Joel Embiid being labeled as questionable due to left knee injury management. This designation isn’t a setback, but more of a precaution to help protect Embiid’s fragile durability. In a rare occurrence this season, Philadelphia could be at full availability for this critical matchup. Even without Embiid, they’ll have more than enough star power to give their opponent a serious fight.

With all eyes on Sunday, the Raptors are facing increasing pressure to stop their skid and reclaim a top spot in the East. At one point, they were as high as second in the standings before injuries and other setbacks got in the way. Now, they are fighting to stay at fourth, with the Cavaliers making up quick ground.

Injuries remain the theme tomorrow, with Barrett and Poeltl ruled out. Against a red-hot 76ers squad, those absences will be felt as they look to keep pace with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. The only hope for Toronto is if Barnes is upgraded.

The 1x All-Star missed their last game against the Celtics, but they’ve been otherwise dominant this season with averages of 19.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game on 50.4% shooting and 34.7% shooting from three. There is optimism for his return tomorrow, but he’s still taking it day by day.

As for Ingram, his current status is also day to day. He only played 11 minutes against the Hornets on Wednesday before leaving with a sprained thumb. With averages of 31.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 47.4% shooting (34.9% from three), he’s been one of the best Raptors players this season.

In the end, no matter who is available, this matchup could have major implications on the Eastern playoff picture. Even with the Raptors being severely short-handed, we can expect them to bring the intensity as they fight to hold momentum and keep their place in the top four.

Nico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
