76ers Release New Injury Report; How Much Longer Will Joel Embiid Be Out?

The Philadelphia 76ers are preparing for another difficult night on the injury front as they head into Friday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. With multiple rotation players sidelined and their superstar still unavailable, the team finds itself in a familiar and frustrating position.

Joel Embiid has officially been ruled out due to right knee injury management, marking his ninth missed game in a row and his eighth tied directly to the same knee issue. It is another setback for a Sixers team that has been forced to adjust on the fly without its most important player.

In addition to Embiid, the Sixers will be without Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee), Trendon Watford (left adductor), and VJ Edgecombe, who is now out for the third straight game after his designation shifted from left calf tightness to injury management. Paul George is listed as questionable with a right ankle issue, and Adem Bona is probable with a right ankle injury.

With so many pieces missing, the Sixers will once again lean heavily on Tyrese Maxey to carry the offensive load. The question now is whether Philadelphia can keep pace against a Nets team eager to take advantage of the Sixers’ depleted lineup.

At 9-8 so far (4-6 in their last 10), Philadelphia has cooled off after a hot start. They have fallen to 10th in the East amid injuries to Embiid, Paul George, and now VJ Edgecombe.

Sadly, this kind of play has been the story for the 76ers throughout the Embiid era. As an MVP at the height of his powers, he was unstoppable with averages of 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game on 54.8 percent shooting. Over the years, however, repeated setbacks have cost him games, as well as valuable time on the court.

This season, he has missed all but six games for the Sixers, and his numbers are down to 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game on 46.0 percent shooting. With no hints on when he will return, fans have been left in the dark once again, and many have already checked out on this young season.

Ultimately, the team’s problems extend past just Embiid. Between his absences and Paul George being in and out of the lineup, there has been no consistency for Philadelphia, and the team lacks proper chemistry.

Unless something changes soon, this season may already be doomed for the 76ers, and what happens next could change the entire trajectory of the franchise.

In a sense, everything hinges on Embiid and his long-term health. When healthy, he has the talent to lift the 76ers to glory. Unfortunately, availability has always been his biggest hurdle. Dating back to 2014, he has only had four seasons where he played 60 games or more.

For now, all the Sixers can do is take the cautious approach. With a rebuild out of the question, they are stuck relying on Embiid, and that means doing everything in their power to ensure his long-term durability and health.