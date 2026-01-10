LaMelo Ball Cursed Out Hornets Coach In Heated Post-Game Outburst

Tensions are rising in Charlotte, and it could lead to action ahead of February’s annual trade deadline. Speaking on the Road Trippin’ podcast, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins revealed the current state of the Hornets locker room, detailing a concerning dynamic between LaMelo Ball and head coach Charles Lee.

“The Hornets are gonna have to make a decision,” Perkins said. “It’s either trade LaMelo or fire the coach. Those two guys don’t see eye-to-eye. The energy is not there, and the coach feels as if LaMelo is not his guy.”

“We’re talking about a guy who is the face of your franchise, a guy who puts butts in the seats, a guy who sells shoes, and you move him to the bench? My sources tell me that LaMelo, after a game, yelled in the hallway, ‘Fck this motherfcker,’ about the coach. They are not on the same page, period.”

Lee was hired in May 2024 to help a young Hornets team find their identity in a weakened Eastern Conference. He has championship experience from his time with the Bucks and is working toward building a more fluid offensive style in Charlotte. Unfortunately, his methods have not gone over well for LaMelo Ball, who finds himself increasingly alienated on the team.

Lee has called LaMelo out publicly multiple times, challenging his effort on defense and doubting his offseason conditioning plan. He has also benched him in past games, with the most recent being on Thursday in a two-point loss to the Pacers.

It could have been after that Pacers game when LaMelo unleashed in the hallway, but we may never know for sure. All that can be said is that he’s clearly frustrated with his situation right now as the Hornets continue to struggle in the standings.

Meanwhile, LaMelo trade rumors have been running rampant as multiple teams across the league monitor his situation. With the Hornets seemingly pivoting toward guys like Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, and Ryan Kalkbrenner, Ball has never been more expendable, and his name will surely be involved in trade negotiations next month. In 28 games this season, the star guard is averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 41.3% shooting and 37.1% shooting from three.

By all accounts, it’s time for the Hornets to decide on their future. With the relationship between Ball and coach Lee seemingly unsalvageable, they should only move forward with one or the other.

If they elect to keep LaMelo, they might be better off stabilizing his role under a new voice in the locker room. If not, they have a small window of opportunity to test the trade market and reset their franchise around a new leading star.