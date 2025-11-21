LaMelo Ball To The Los Angeles Clippers Trade Deal That Could Work Perfectly

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has been a name being mentioned in recent NBA trade rumors. Although Ball remains the team’s centerpiece, it is evident that the franchise has grown frustrated with the 24-year-old.

LaMelo Ball has repeatedly been criticized for his unavailability due to injury and his decision-making in close-game situations. Some sources even suggest that the star guard doesn’t take the game seriously, laying the groundwork for a potential rift.

Although most rumors have indicated that the Hornets would be open to the idea of trading Ball, recent updates suggest that Ball has grown frustrated with the team after a 4-11 start to the 2025-26 season. With such a report raising the possibility of a trade, we explore a trade idea that would see the 24-year-old star leave Charlotte for Los Angeles.

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets Receive: John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Brown, 2031 first-round pick, 2032 second-round pick

How Do The Hornets Benefit From This Deal?

Parting with LaMelo Ball would effectively send Charlotte into rebuild mode. However, with talented players such as Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel, the Hornets would be starting things off with a solid core in place.

With the foundations set and two valuable incoming draft picks, Charlotte would bolster the roster by adding John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Collins’ arrival in Los Angeles was one of the most noteworthy acquisitions of the offseason. While there were big expectations for him to be a significant contributor on the team, after 15 games, the 28-year-old has fallen short.

With averages of 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds on 50.4% shooting per game this season, Collins hasn’t been his best. Although this could indicate a decline in performance, his shortfall could also be attributed to the Clippers’ system.

In a new environment, surrounded by young talent, the forward could see a resurgence, similar to his performances during the 2024-25 season with the Utah Jazz.

Bogdanovic’s addition could also be rated highly. A reliable perimeter threat like Bogdanovic is bound to have value in the modern NBA. With averages of 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on 42.9% shooting from three-point range, he could become a major contributor if he earns a larger offensive role.

Along with the two veterans, the Hornets would also acquire Kobe Brown in this trade scenario. The 25-year-old forward hasn’t been able to carve out a role for himself in Los Angeles this season, resulting in limited output.

While he has potential as a rotation presence, considering his averages of 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in only 9.4 minutes, he may not gain much approval in Charlotte either.

Why Do The Clippers Need LaMelo Ball?

The Los Angeles Clippers have experienced a rocky start to the 2025-26 season. With Kawhi Leonard sidelined and Bradley Beal out for the season, the burden of carrying L.A.’s offense has fallen upon James Harden.

While Harden has been impressive, the team’s 4-11 record doesn’t put them in a position to compete with some of the top teams in the West. Given their need to turn things around, acquiring LaMelo Ball could be the first step in the process.

Ball has established himself as a gifted offensive player. Although his playing style requires him to have the ball in his hands, he has proven himself as a reliable floor general.

Despite his inconsistencies, the 24-year-old is averaging 21.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game on 38.5% shooting from the field. Although his shooting efficiency could do with some improvement, a backcourt pairing of Ball and Harden could be a nightmare for opposition defenses.

As constructed, the Clippers are one of the oldest teams in the league. By injecting some youth energy into the rotation, Los Angeles could see reinvigorated performances from their players.

LaVar Ball Hopes For LaMelo Ball To Join The Clippers

Although it seems unlikely that LaMelo Ball will be traded any time soon, given his reaction to the trade rumors, there could be a serious case for him to join the Clippers eventually.

In a recent video, LaVar Ball stated LaMelo and his brother, Lonzo, could dominate together on the same team.

“I don’t care where you put Melo,” he said. “But if you put him with his brother, he will go to his original spot, which is the 2… He loves to score. But the only person he’ll move over from the 1 spot is his brother, Lonzo.”

While highlighting how effective the pair has been together, LaVar Ball added, “Clippers, bring them goddamn Ball boys home and let’s go get this championship. Quit messing around.”

LaVar Ball has often been criticized for his takes regarding his sons. However, the notion of having LaMelo Ball play as a shooting guard instead of a playmaker could be worth noting.

By pairing Ball with James Harden, the Clippers could bring the best out of the young star. Given his potential, Los Angeles may consider pursuing Ball in the future.