LaMelo Ball Faces Massive Backlash For Horrible Shot With Game On The Line Against Sixers

LaMelo Ball’s night in Philadelphia had all the makings of a statement game until one shot flipped the story. The Charlotte Hornets star, who had been brilliant all evening with 27 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, was in full command of the offense, dictating tempo and keeping the Philadelphia 76ers on their heels. But with the score tied at 119-119 and the Hornets holding the ball, Ball’s decision-making unraveled at the worst possible time.

LaMelo Ball is so talented but you can’t be a winning player doing stuff like this. Just inexcusable. Poor Charlotte Hornets fans. pic.twitter.com/AnkYI8Hq8i — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) October 26, 2025

With over 40 seconds left and eight seconds remaining on the shot clock, he dribbled near half court and launched a deep, off-balance stepback three over a contesting defender. The shot barely grazed the rim.

Within seconds, Philadelphia raced down the court, Tyrese Maxey found Quentin Grimes in the corner, and Grimes buried the go-ahead three with 14 seconds to play. The Sixers would hold on for a 125-121 win, leaving Charlotte stunned and Ball facing a wave of backlash.

It wasn’t just a bad miss. It was a shot that symbolized everything critics have said about LaMelo since he entered the league: electric, unpredictable, and at times reckless. The Hornets had the game in reach, and there was still enough time to set up a quality look or even drive to the rim.

Yet Ball opted for a heat-check prayer that killed the possession and opened the door for Philadelphia’s game-winning run. It’s the type of decision that can undo an entire night of great basketball.

To his credit, Ball had been fantastic up to that point. He read the defense well, kept his teammates involved, and even battled on the boards against bigger Sixers players. But in clutch moments, judgment separates star guards from winning leaders.

The difference between Stephen Curry taking a deep shot and Ball doing it is context. Curry hunts those looks within rhythm, after breaking down the defense or exploiting mismatches. Ball’s attempt came out of isolation, with no movement, no screen, and no purpose beyond flair.

Charlotte fans, understandably, were livid. After blowing a double-digit fourth-quarter lead and losing Brandon Miller to a shoulder injury, they watched their franchise player take one of the worst shots of his young career. It wasn’t the first time Ball’s style has hurt them late in games, and that frustration boiled over on social media.

Meanwhile, the Sixers took full advantage. Grimes’ 24 points, including the dagger three, helped Philadelphia complete a 23-9 run to close the game. Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 28 points, while Joel Embiid, still on a minutes restriction, added 20 in his home opener. For the Hornets, it was their 11th straight loss to the Sixers, another example of how small lapses can undo otherwise strong performances.

For LaMelo Ball, this one will sting. His stat line was strong, but the optics were awful. Until he learns to balance his creativity with control, Charlotte will keep finding itself in the same frustrating spot: close, but not close enough.