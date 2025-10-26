NBA Insider Reveals How The Blazers Locker Room Reacted To Chauncey Billups Arrest

The news of Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups’ arrest by the FBI, reportedly as part of a gambling investigation, sent a palpable shockwave through the team’s locker room, according to revelations from NBA insider Chris Haynes. The immediate aftermath, marked by a tense and somber team meeting, painted a vivid picture of the players’ stunned reaction and the swift, decisive actions taken by the team’s management to maintain stability amidst the crisis.

“Sources informed me that Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin gathered his team together, along with the coaching staf,f to inform them of the news. Sources told me that players were mute. They were shocked and no one had a question. It was that quiet. Joe Cronin then went on to say that no one should be trying to contact Chauncey Billups while this investigation is ongoing.”

“From there, sources related to me that Tiago Splitter took the floor and said the goals remain the same. And he also added that he’s in charge and he wants to keep everything afloat until they get their coach back. And last thing of note I want to add is that the Trail Blazers actually offered the interim job to assistant coach Nate Bjorken, but him and Chauncey Billups are extremely tight and he declined the appointment.”

With Billups placed on immediate leave, the organization had to move quickly to appoint an interim head coach. While the Trail Blazers reportedly offered the temporary role to assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren, he ultimately declined the appointment due to his close relationship with Billups.

Instead, the mantle of interim head coach was assumed by assistant coach Tiago Splitter. According to Haynes’ sources, Splitter immediately addressed the team, providing a much-needed voice of leadership and stability. Splitter’s message was clear and focused: the goals remain the same.

He affirmed his new role, adding that “he’s in charge and he wants to keep everything afloat until they get their coach back.” Splitter’s immediate objective was damage control—to ensure the team remained focused on its season goals and did not allow the external crisis to derail their performance.

Despite the significant distraction, the Blazers managed to rally in their very next game, securing an impressive 139-119 blowout win against the Golden State Warriors. The victory, led by a balanced scoring effort with eight players in double figures, including Deni Avdija’s 26 points, demonstrated the team’s resilience under the leadership of Tiago Splitter.

The ability to secure a victory against a championship-caliber team while dealing with such a profound internal crisis suggests that Splitter’s message of maintaining focus on their goals resonated with the players in the wake of the stunning news. The team was scheduled to face the Clippers next, marking another challenge for Splitter in his unexpected, but essential, interim role.