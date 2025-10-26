Joel Embiid Has Honest Response After Reporter Says Sixers Look Better Without Him

Joel Embiid is taking the criticism in stride. After the 76ers’ latest win, a reporter pointed out that the team appeared to be playing better when he was off the floor, referencing a trend that had become an issue last season. Rather than get defensive, Embiid gave a calm and self-aware response that showed his maturity and focus on the bigger picture.

“It’s been 12 years. I’ll take it,” said Embiid in a chat with the media. “Just gotta keep it going. Obviously, the best games are in the playoffs and if that’s the effort we’re gonna have when I’m not on the floor, then… hey, it’s been a long time.”

It was a hilarious quote from the former MVP and one that reflects what he’s been thinking over the last 10-plus years. Going into this season, he wasn’t sure what to expect until he saw his team in action.

The 76ers picked up their second win of the season on Saturday, beating the Hornets by four points at home (125-121). Embiid, after scoring just four points in the season opener, showed signs of life with 20 points, two rebounds, and four assists on 50% shooting. He only played 20 minutes as he (reluctantly) stuck to his minutes restriction.

In the end, it was Tyrese Maxey who led the way for Philadelphia. He dropped a team-high 28 points, along with six rebounds and nine assists on 35% shooting. Quentin Grimes added 24 points off the bench, shooting 50% in 30 minutes.

Embiid, who usually has to carry the 76ers to victory, was almost dragging them down tonight. He was -2 (lowest of all starters) with a team-high four turnovers. While the Sixers ended up with the win, Embiid didn’t have to carry them there, and he says it’s a welcome change.

Despite various star teammates over the years, the 76ers have always been reliant on his greatness to thrive, and it has resulted in one disappointing season after another. Now, after all these years, they are showing something more. In the face of Embiid’s ongoing recovery, the 76ers are proving that they don’t need him to be great every night. With Maxey and Paul George (when he returns), they believe they have found the formula for lasting success.

At this point, only time will tell how much they’ve improved, but winning while Embiid struggles like this says a lot about their depth. Finally, for the first time since his arrival, Embiid feels like he has the help he deserves.

To make it truly count, however, he’ll need to elevate his game when it matters most. Without a single Conference Finals appearance, Embiid is itching to prove himself, and this season could be the perfect opportunity to show what he can do with a fully stacked roster.

For Embiid, the regular season is just the warm-up. What really matters is how he performs when the lights are brightest. If the 76ers can keep winning while he finds his rhythm, the rest of the league should be on alert because this might finally be the year he breaks through.