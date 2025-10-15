Dwight Howard Says Joel Embiid Is The Only Center Who Could Challenge Prime Shaq

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Joel Embiid
Mar 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid looks on after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Dwight Howard believes Joel Embiid is the only modern center who could truly challenge prime Shaquille O’Neal. Speaking on the Curious Mike podcast, the former Defensive Player of the Year gave Embiid major praise, saying his combination of power, skill, and footwork would make him a serious problem for even the most dominant big man in NBA history.

“I’ve got to give Embiid his props,” Howard said. “I know I played on his team. When he played against me, he was super young, but the dude is nice. I felt like if he had stayed healthy, he would probably be the only player at that time who I could see giving Shaq problems, if he was playing Shaq one-on-one.”

Not many players have matched the sheer power of Shaquille O’Neal in his prime, but Joel Embiid may be one of the few who could hold his own in a matchup. While he’s not as big, durable, or strong as the Diesel, he could get the advantage by out-thinking him when it counts.

“He knows how to play the game. He knows how to draw fouls. He knows how to do all the euro steps. He has the jump shot. He has the whole package. 100 percent healthy, Joel is a problem. He could be top 10.”

As a four-time champion, former MVP, and 15x All-Star, Shaquille O’Neal’s legacy is unmatched and his place among the all-time great centers is undeniable. He dominated the NBA for years and has a stacked resume to show for it. Compared to modern-day centers, he’s on a completely different tier of greatness that some believe will never be surpassed.

For Dwight Howard, however, Joel Embiid is arguably the only one who could carry on his legacy even though he’s off to a rough start. To date, the superstar big man has struggled to stay healthy and available for his team and missed all but 19 games last season as the 76ers finished 13th in the East at 24-58.

Going into this campaign, the 76ers are in a state of uncertainty as they reflect on what went wrong. With no choice but to run it back, their only hope of redemption comes from Embiid, who has yet to make it past the second round of the playoffs. Fortunately, Embiid has the natural talent to be one of the best players in the game and he’s feeling confident after a productive summer.

This season, alongside Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, Joel Embiid plans to lead a resurgence in Philadelphia but the process will not be easy. A lot will need to go their way and, most importantly, the star big man will need to stay healthy, but there is a route to prosperity if Embiid can take them there.

If Joel Embiid can finally stay healthy and lead the Sixers on a deep playoff run, it would go a long way toward validating Dwight Howard’s praise. For all his dominance, Embiid’s career has been defined as much by setbacks as by success, but the talent has never been in question. With his skill, size, and touch, he has the tools to join the pantheon of all-time great centers and maybe even prove that, in the right era, he could’ve gone blow for blow with prime Shaq.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Luka Doncic JJ Redick Believes Luka Doncic Can Win MVP If Lakers Win At A High Level
Next Article Oct 14, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) drives to the basket during the first half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray (24) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images Jonathan Kuminga Ejected After Contact With Official During Warriors’ Preseason Game
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Might Also Like