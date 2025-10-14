JJ Redick Believes Luka Doncic Can Win MVP If Lakers Win At A High Level

JJ Redick can’t wait to coach Luka Doncic this season. Speaking with reporters, the Lakers head coach praised Doncic’s growth and focus heading into the new year, saying he’s in a great place physically and mentally and poised to play the best basketball of his career.

“There’s a ton of excitement for the opportunity to coach the best version of him and get the best version of him on a daily basis,” Redick said, via Dave McMenamin. “I get to bring that out as part of my job. He’s in a clear head space and his body is really good. He’s motivated by winning and if we win at a high level, then he will be in that conversation for MVP.”

After a productive offseason saw the addition of several veteran players, the Lakers are entering the 2025-26 campaign with big expectations. In what could be LeBron James‘ final run, the entire franchise is desperate to win and under major pressure to succeed. Unfortunately, with James set to miss the next 3-4 weeks, the Lakers will have to start their season without half of their star-studded duo.

As the new face and leading star of the Lakers, it all rests on Luka Doncic and he’ll have to dominate to have any chance of competing with the likes of the Thunder, Nuggets, or Minnesota Timberwolves. With averages of 28.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game on 43.8% shooting last season, we know that Doncic is capable of elite-level play but there’s reason to believe we should expect even more from him going forward.

For the first time in his career, Luka Doncic is in shape and he’s feeling better than ever. After being exiled and exposed by the Mavericks, he committed himself to the gym and it’s paid off with a slimmer frame, quicker step, and improved stamina. During his stint at EuroBasket this year, he impressed his Slovenian teammates with his display of leadership and dominance on the court.

Only time will tell how his summer work translates to the regular season but Luka is already showing signs of something special. If he can stay healthy and maintain his current physical condition, we could see Doncic take another leap that would put him in a whole new tier of NBA stardom.

In fact, if the Lakers are able to land a top three seed in the West, Doncic could be in play to win his first MVP trophy. The closest he ever came was in 2024 (third in voting) but the conditions are brewing for him to make a strong case this season. Even if he doesn’t win MVP, Luka’s only concern is the NBA championship right now and he’s never been more locked in.

If Luka Doncic plays up to his potential, the Lakers will have a real shot at reclaiming their place among the NBA elite. With LeBron James sidelined to start the year, this stretch will serve as Doncic’s proving ground, and a chance to establish himself as both the leader and engine of the Lakers. JJ Redick’s confidence in him says plenty, but how far Los Angeles goes will ultimately depend on whether Doncic can turn that belief into wins when it matters most.