Victor Wembanyama Lied About His Height During Rookie Season And Could Now Be Approaching 7'7″, Says NBA Insider

Oct 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over Utah Jazz forward forward Kyle Anderson (0) and guard Ace Bailey (19) during the first half at Frost Bank Center.
One of the key reasons Victor Wembanyama is categorized as a generational talent for the Spurs is due to his incredible size and wingspan. Wembanyama had joined the league listed at seven feet three inches in height in his rookie year and is now listed at seven feet five inches.

However, former NBA player Boban Marjanovic, who is seven feet four inches tall himself, believes that, contrary to popular opinion, Wembanyama may be taller than his listed height. Marjanovic recently appeared on ESPN and spoke about his meeting with Wembanyama and how he refused to believe that Wembanyama is only one inch taller than him.

“I’m officially seven-feet four inches tall, and I was looking [up] like this, like ‘No way!’ Because on paper, he is seven foot three inches and I am seven foot four inches, and I was looking at him like ‘no way I am taller than him,'” said Marjanovic on ESPN’s NBA Today.

ESPN’s Insider Brian Windhorst was also present on the show during this time, who further added to that viral video on social media.

“He was listed at seven foot three as a rookie, but that was a lie. He was not seven feet three inches tall; I believe he was seven feet five inches tall. He is now listed at seven-foot-five inches, Boban. I think he might be approaching seven-foot seven inches,” said Windhorst.

NBA fans went berserk seeing Marjanovic call someone else taller than him. The former Rockets center left the NBA in 2024 but has not yet retired from basketball at age 37. Seeing his return on television and his reaction to Wembanyama’s height indeed sparked multiple reactions from fans online.

“Boban calling Wemby tall is like The Rock calling someone muscular.”

“If even Boban’s impressed, Wemby might be redefining ‘tall.'”

“Dude is huge! That’s the MVP right there!”

“Approaching 7’7? Sheesh.”

“Nah, cause when Wembanyama dunks, his feet are still on the ground when he lands.”

Various such reactions flooded the internet as the fans could not believe that Wembanyama could be growing much taller than they previously anticipated him to be. He already has an eight-foot wingspan, and if he keeps growing taller, then it could genuinely be a problem for the rest of the league.

 

Victor Wembanyama Says No One In His Family Is Below Six Feet Tall

Victor Wembanyama recently appeared on Kevin Hart’s show ‘Cold as Balls’, where he spoke about his height and his family genetics that made him so special. Wembanyama has his parents and two siblings in his family, and he revealed that none of them is below six feet tall.

This shows that Wembanyama and his family have been truly gifted with the most fit genetics to play basketball. His elder sister, Eve Wembanyama, is also a professional basketball player in France who used to beat him in one-on-one basketball. His younger brother Oscar is also working towards building a professional basketball career for himself. This family has truly been blessed to play basketball for multiple generations if they decide to do so. Could become a dynasty as a family for the first time, who knows?

You Might Also Like