Keegan Murray Exits Game Against Bucks After New Injury; Should Kings Be Worried?

Keegan Murray has undoubtedly been one of the bright sparks for the Sacramento Kings this season. Unfortunately, during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the young forward suffered an ankle injury, resulting in him heading to the locker room.

Keegan Murray was helped off and taken to the locker room with an ankle injury. Hope he’s okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/lr5IBRbK9p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 5, 2026

Keegan Murray appears to have landed awkwardly on his left ankle after colliding with Bucks center Myles Turner while going downhill.

Although Murray adjusted his approach to drop a pass off to Drew Eubanks instead of meeting Turner at the rim, the minor delay in decision-making, along with Turner’s foot placement, may have caused the Kings forward to come down hard on his left foot.

With 12 points, three rebounds, and two blocks on 6-of-13 shooting from the field, he was also one of Sacramento’s best players on Sunday night. Regardless, the Kings’ poor form continued, as the game resulted in a 115-98 loss.

Keegan Murray Could Be Back On The Injury Report

Keegan Murray missed a significant amount of time early in the season due to a UCL injury in his left thumb. Despite this, Sacramento showed immense faith in the 25-year-old’s potential, offering him a five-year, $140 million extension.

This presented a positive outlook for the young forward. While he had already asserted himself as a key roster piece for the Kings, this decision cemented his position as a valuable asset for them.

Given Keegan Murray’s development into one of the best young two-way players in the league, averaging 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game this season, the decision to offer him an extension is understandable. However, this latest injury will be a point of concern for the Sacramento Kings.

Currently placed 14th in the West with an 8-27 record, the Kings are in no position to compete for a playoff spot. Still, players such as Keegan Murray possess the potential to contribute and help the team stay competitive.

With Murray sidelined, Sacramento is much more vulnerable, especially on the defensive end. Given the team’s already poor defensive rating of 119.9 (28th in the NBA), losing an asset such as Murray could be detrimental to the team’s performance.

From another perspective, the Kings may not be too bothered by the forward’s potential absence. Given that the team may be gearing up for a rebuild, losing a player like Murray to injury may have no impact on the team’s primary outlook.

With Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford identified as the only “untouchable” assets in trade talks, it is evident that the Kings wish to build around them. Considering that Murray’s future is already assured, Sacramento could be patient with his recovery, instead opting to prioritize the necessary trades to structure its rebuild.