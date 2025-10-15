Keegan Murray, Kings Agree to Five-Year, $140 Million Extension

Keegan Murray
Oct 8, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots the ball during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Keegan Murray is officially locked in with the Sacramento Kings. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the 24-year-old forward has agreed to a five-year, $140 million rookie contract extension, keeping him in Sacramento for the foreseeable future.

This move is a show of stability for a Kings team that’s been very active recently. From the firing of Mike Brown to the trade of De’Aaron Fox, the Kings have been bombarded with change and that doesn’t account for DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, who are still relatively new to the franchise.

Now, after signing Russell Westbrook to a one-year deal, the Kings have made it clear what kind of culture they want to build. Only time will tell how Murray fits into the picture but he’s quickly rising as a cornerstone of their future.

Last season, in 76 games, he averaged 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game on 44.4% shooting. The Kings went 40-42, losing to the Mavericks in the play-in tournament. It was the latest in a running streak of failed seasons for Sacramento but things may get worse before they get better. This is an organization with a track record for disappointment, and the West is notoriously loaded right now.

The good news is, there is still hope for a brighter future. At just 25 years old, Keegan Murray’s development is the key to their future success and everything hinges on him taking that next step into stardom. If he can take that next step and become the two-way star the Kings need him to be, it will give them a chance to compete in the West and stand against top contenders like the Thunder or Nuggets. The first step is getting healthy and he’s already on the road to recovery from a torn left UCL.

Until he’s at full strength again, the Kings are going to face major challenges and it remains to be seen how their strange cast of characters will come together. While plenty have faith in their resurgence, not everyone is sold on their potential to make it work. NBA insider/analyst Zach Lowe said he “hates” this Kings team and joined the growing number of critics who believe they are ill-equipped to win the championship.

Besides having no true “alpha” superstar, the Kings lack all the requirements a great team needs in the modern NBA: elite defense, consistent shooting, and a disciplined locker room. They are a team defined by instability, and are now suddenly back in irrelevance after a brief taste of success.

In the middle of it all is Domantas Sabonis, who is one of the longest-tenured players now. As the only All-Star still in his prime, he’ll be leading by default but he won’t be alone. For the Kings to truly reach that next level, Murray will need to realize his full potential and take that leap into becoming a max-level player. Either that, or they’ll have to bring in that leader from somewhere else.

Ultimately, this extension represents both trust and responsibility. The Kings are betting big on his long-term growth, and now it’s on him to justify that faith. Sacramento’s path back to contention won’t be easy, but with Keegan Murray locked in and a new core taking shape, there’s at least a sense of direction. If he can elevate his game and embrace a leadership role, this deal could mark the start of the Kings’ next great chapter rather than another false dawn.

