Mavericks Are Interested In Two Young Stars In Potential Anthony Davis Trade

The Dallas Mavericks are quietly positioning themselves for a major pivot, and it is becoming clearer by the week that Anthony Davis could be the centerpiece that jumpstarts it.

According to Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal league sources say the Mavericks are prioritizing at least one impactful young talent if they ultimately move Davis, with two names standing out internally: Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors and Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks.

This shift says everything about where Dallas currently stands. Sitting 11th in the West at 13–23, the Mavericks’ season has gone sideways fast. Injuries have played a major role, but availability has been the defining issue. Davis has appeared in just 18 of the team’s 36 games, and while he remains productive when healthy, the reality is that Dallas cannot build stability around a star who is rarely on the floor. With Cooper Flagg looming as a potential franchise reset point, the Mavericks appear increasingly open to turning the page.

On paper, Davis is still a high-level two-way force. He is averaging 20.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. The problem has never been production, but it is reliability. At 32, with a long injury history and a looming extension decision, Davis represents a risky long-term bet for a team drifting toward a rebuild.

That is where Kuminga and Risacher enter the picture. Kuminga offers athletic upside, defensive versatility, and shot creation flashes that still intrigue front offices. The Warriors are expected to move him once his trade restriction lifts in mid January, and Dallas has already expressed interest. The complication is salary matching. Kuminga alone does not come close to Davis’ $54.1 million salary, which would require Golden State to include a major contract like Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler. At this point, the Warriors have shown little appetite for either option.

Atlanta presents a cleaner path. The Hawks have the structural flexibility to make a two-team deal work, and Risacher is viewed internally by Dallas as a premium target. The former No. 1 pick fits the Mavericks’ timeline far better than Davis, offering size, shooting potential, and long-term cost control. Sources indicate Dallas would want Risacher as a centerpiece in any Hawks package, and the Hawks are ready for it. Trae Young, meanwhile, is not expected to be part of any discussion.

Financially, the stakes are massive. Davis is eligible for a four-year, $275 million extension this summer. If Dallas keeps him, he will want it. If he is traded, his agent, Rich Paul, will likely pursue that same commitment with his new team. For a Mavericks front office staring at a rebuild, that decision carries enormous risk.

With the trade deadline set for February 5, Dallas does not appear desperate, but the direction is clear. If the season continues to slide, Anthony Davis becomes the most valuable lever they can pull. And if that lever is pulled, it will almost certainly be for youth, upside, and a cleaner future. Kuminga and Risacher are not consolation prizes. They are signals that the Mavericks are already thinking about what comes next.