Trae Young Stirs Concerns Among Hawks Fans With Cryptic IG Post

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Oct 11, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Trae Young’s future in Atlanta with the Hawks was already rumored to be clouded with uncertainty. But now the former All-Star has further fueled those rumors with his cryptic latest post on Instagram.

“Are you sure you want to do this?” asks Adam Lefkoe in the beginning as Young settled down for what initially seems to be a conventional interview setup.

“It’s time,” responds Young in the teasing video as suspense builds. Subsequently, a poster pops up to tease an Adam Lefkoe exclusive with Trae Young.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lefkoe (@adamlefkoe)

The Hawks guard earlier today also dropped a cryptic message on X.

“It’s just business,” read his post on X, which also stirred a wave of concern, especially among Hawks fans, about Young’s future with the team.

Young was eligible for a $229 million contract extension this summer, but the Hawks’ front office reportedly did not initiate any extension talks. This has apparently frustrated Young. Now, with Young’s future on the line, he could use this season as a way of proving his worth to the team that seems to be having doubts about their franchise player.

NBA fans scrambled on social media as the Hawks guard further ignited his exit rumors.

“Y’all better not be slanging Hennessy,” said a fan who was seemingly still recovering from LeBron James ‘ controversial advertisement earlier this summer.

“Please extend with Atlanta. We love you.”

“It’s over. Time to buy the farewell tour tickets.”

“Nah, bro, Bron had me traumatized. I’m not trusting anybody.”

“Please don’t retire.”

Several such reactions flooded social media in the aftermath of his cryptic post. However, the fans are forgetting a simple fact that Young still has two years remaining on his contract with the Hawks, including a player option in 2026-27.

Therefore, with two years remaining on his contract, he is not yet a free agent, and thus, this video does not deserve the same treatment as LeBron James’ “Second Decision.”

This is more likely than not an advertisement, an announcement of his new representation, or an announcement of joining the Jordan brand or something of that nature. Young reportedly switched representation earlier last summer after parting ways with Klutch Sports. While it may be neither as well, it is highly unlikely that it is an announcement that should cause concern for the Hawks.

The Hawks guard averaged 24.2 points, 11.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 34% from beyond the arc to earn his fourth All-Star selection in 2024-25. During the preseason, he has played in two of the Hawks’ three games, where he averaged 10.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists on limited minutes. This is likely an advertisement, and it should not be a cause of concern for the Hawks at this point.

ByChaitanya Dadhwal
