“I Might As Well Just Stay Home And Be With My Family” – Joel Embiid On His Minutes Restriction

The Philadelphia 76ers have put Joel Embiid on a minutes restriction at the start of the 2025-26 season, and he isn’t too happy about it. Following the 76ers’ 125-121 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Embiid was asked in his press conference if he preferred shorter stints like he had against the Boston Celtics in the opener or longer ones like on this night.

“I’d rather not have minutes restrictions,” Embiid said. “… The shorter stints, you don’t get no rhythm. You play two, three minutes, and you gotta get out. That’s like two or three up and down, that’s really nothing. I might as well just stay home and be with my family.

“Longer stints, you are actually able to let the game come to you,” Embiid continued. “But then again, longer stints also means you might be done by halftime. But I can’t sit for too long. Being in shape is one thing, but being in basketball shape is another thing. You need to play, and you need to play a lot.

“So, instead of playing six minutes and sitting down another 10 minutes and coming back and playing another six minutes, you’re not going to go nowhere,” Embiid added. “But I guess I trust them, and until I’m over it, I’m going to keep trying.”

Embiid also stated he had no idea when the 76ers plan to lift the restriction, which has led to him playing 20 minutes each against the Celtics and Hornets. The 2023 MVP appears to have been urging the team to let him play longer, but they’re understandably being cautious.

Embiid played about the first five minutes in the first and second quarters against the Celtics and sat on the bench for the rest of the time. The seven-time All-Star was then given just over seven minutes in the third, which left him with just under three minutes to play in the fourth.

That is not a strategy that Embiid likes, and it might have contributed to his struggles. The 31-year-old had just four points (1-9 FG), six rebounds, two assists, and one block against the Celtics. A performance like that had many concerned, but he did manage to bounce back against the Hornets.

The 76ers decided to play Embiid for just over 15 minutes in the first half against the Hornets. While that meant he wasn’t going to play much after halftime, the longer stint did help him find his rhythm.

Embiid had 16 points in the first half and finished the night with 20 points (7-11 FG), two rebounds, four assists, and two steals. He didn’t play at all in the fourth quarter, and quite interestingly, the 76ers went on a tear as he sat on the bench.

The Hornets led 96-86 at the end of the third quarter, but Tyrese Maxey helped turn things around. Maxey scored 12 points in the fourth, and the 76ers won the quarter 39-25 to get the win and improve to 2-0 on the season.

Joel Embiid On The 76ers Playing Better Without Him

Embiid has had a negative plus-minus in both of the 76ers’ games this season, and you could argue that they have looked better when he’s on the bench. When asked about that postgame, the big man expressed delight over the team not collapsing when he isn’t on the court.

“It’s been 12 years,” Embiid said. “I’ll take it. Just gotta keep it going. Obviously, the most important games are the best teams and the playoffs. If that’s the effort we’re gonna have when I’m not on the floor, amen, it’s been a long time.”

Embiid might not have to carry the 76ers on his back now, as he has had to do for much of his career. He will have to start playing better, though, if they are to make noise in the playoffs.

We’ll see Embiid and the 76ers in action next against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center on Monday at 7 PM ET.