Philadelphia 76ers Start The Season 2-0: Are They Finally Earning Some Respect ?

Maybe it’s time to start taking the Philadelphia 76ers seriously again. Two games into the new season, the Sixers are 2-0, and they’ve done it behind teamwork and explosive scoring rather than big names. After edging the Boston Celtics 117-116 in their opener, a game that saw rookie phenom VJ Edgecombe and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey steal the spotlight from a limited Joel Embiid, Philadelphia backed it up tonight with another clutch performance, this time in their home debut.

Quentin Grimes buried a go-ahead three with 14 seconds left, Maxey poured in 28 points, and the Sixers stormed back from 10 down in the fourth quarter to beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-121. Embiid, still on a minutes restriction following knee surgery, flashed signs of his MVP form with 20 points and three triples in just 20 minutes, while Edgecombe added 15 in another composed showing from the No. 3 overall pick.

Even without Embiid closing games, the Sixers’ energy and confidence look renewed, and early on, they’re starting to earn the kind of respect that’s eluded them in recent years. Let’s dive into how the Sixers have started the season and how they might be onto something right now.

1. VJ Edgecombe Has Brought Fresh Energy

VJ Edgecombe’s NBA arrival has been nothing short of electric. The No. 3 overall pick stormed onto the scene with a 34-point explosion in Boston, the third-highest scoring debut by a rookie in NBA history, and immediately injected new life into a Sixers team that has long relied too heavily on its veterans.

Against Charlotte, the rookie showed his versatility, finishing with 15 points, eight assists, and three steals. Rather than forcing shots, Edgecombe focused on setting up teammates and using his defensive instincts to spark fast breaks. His ability to adapt from a scoring role in the opener to a facilitating one in Game 2 highlights a maturity beyond his years.

It’s still early, but Edgecombe’s energy has transformed the Sixers’ production. His chemistry with Tyrese Maxey, in particular, has given Philadelphia a dynamic backcourt duo capable of dictating the tempo, and this is a backcourt that the franchise can build around.

2. Tyrese Maxey Is More Confident As A Leader

Tyrese Maxey looks like a player who has fully embraced the role of franchise cornerstone. After years of growing under Joel Embiid’s shadow, the 24-year-old guard is now playing with the confidence and command of a top-tier floor general. Maxey dropped 40 points in the season opener against Boston, then followed with 28 more in the comeback win over Charlotte, showing elite consistency.

What stands out most isn’t just his scoring but his control. Maxey has balanced aggressiveness with composure, allowing Edgecombe to find his rhythm while keeping the offense flowing. Since last season, he’s become the team’s emotional engine, a player who both leads vocally and leads by example.

It might be official that the Sixers look like Maxey’s team. He’s earned the right to be called the Sixers’ No. 1 option, and his chemistry with Embiid is evolving in new ways. With Maxey now commanding respect across the league, the Sixers’ ceiling feels higher than it’s been in a long time.

3. Joel Embiid Followed Up A Bad Game With A Good One

Joel Embiid’s season started slowly, and understandably so. Coming off another knee procedure, the reigning 2023 MVP looked rusty in the opener, scoring just four points on 1-of-9 shooting against the Celtics while sitting out the closing stretch. But on Saturday night, Embiid reminded everyone why he’s still the Sixers’ anchor, even in limited minutes.

The big man delivered 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting in just 20 minutes against Charlotte, flashing his trademark touch and spacing the floor with three made triples. While his rebounding numbers remain modest, he’s averaging only four per game so far, Embiid’s offensive rhythm looked smoother, and his defensive presence steadier.

Philadelphia doesn’t need Embiid to dominate early. They need him healthy and engaged long-term. If he continues to build on Saturday’s performance, his gradual return to form could make the Sixers a legitimate contender again.

4. Three-Point Shooting Has Been A Strength

The Sixers’ outside shooting has been one of the biggest revelations of their 2-0 start. After hitting 40% of their threes in the opener against Boston, they improved to 47.1% against Charlotte, knocking down timely shots to erase a double-digit deficit.

Edgecombe, Grimes, and Maxey have all been instrumental in stretching the floor, while role players like Kelly Oubre Jr. and De’Anthony Melton have provided reliable spacing. The ball movement has been crisp, and the shot selection more disciplined, signs of an offense that trusts its rhythm and spacing.

Even more encouraging is how those shots are being generated. Rather than relying on isolations or late-clock pull-ups, Philadelphia’s threes are coming from drive-and-kick actions and early offense. No doubt, the Sixers are feeling themselves from beyond right now.

5. Paul George Isn’t Even Back Yet

Perhaps the most exciting part of Philadelphia’s 2-0 start is that they’ve done it without Paul George. The veteran wing, signed last offseason to add shooting, defense, and experience, has yet to make his season debut. Even so, the Sixers have shown poise and offensive balance that should only improve once George is back in the rotation.

At 35, George doesn’t need to be an All-Star to make an impact. His ability to hit open shots, create off the dribble, and guard multiple positions fits perfectly alongside Maxey, Edgecombe, and Embiid.

When George returns, the Sixers’ lineup versatility will expand dramatically. Head coach Nick Nurse will have the luxury of mixing elite shooting with defensive switchability, giving Philadelphia an edge against both small-ball and big-heavy teams. If this current version of the Sixers looks sharp, the version with George could look very dangerous.