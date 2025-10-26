Stephon Marbury Says LeBron James Would Make Mavericks Instant Contenders

Stephon Marbury believes LeBron James would make the Dallas Mavericks an instant title contender. Speaking with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, the former NBA All-Star said that pairing LeBron with Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Cooper Flagg would create the perfect balance for the veteran forward at this stage of his career.

“I mean, you put him on that team, they’re contenders,” said Marbury on James joining the Mavericks. “I think with playing, for him, he needs to be with a group of guys like that to be able to sustain and not have to do so much at that age.”

Marbury, a two-time All-Star, went on to explain that Dallas would allow LeBron to preserve his body while still competing at the highest level. Surrounded by capable scorers and playmakers, James could focus on leadership and efficiency instead of carrying the full workload every night.

“It’s a perfect basketball fit,” added Marbury. “Every time we get on the basketball court, literally you’re management maintenance. Dallas is a team that he will be more suited for where he doesn’t have to take on that much of the load.”

At 40 years old and sitting on an expiring deal, there’s been growing uncertainty about LeBron’s future. While some theorize he could retire, it’s also possible that he could join another team to experience the final stage of his career.

While the Lakers have remained loyal to James, they have made it clear that Luka Doncic is their priority now. They’ve built the entire franchise around him, leaving LeBron in the dark about their plans.

If he does leave the Lakers, there aren’t many places that make sense for LeBron. He’s on a very specific timeline that demands the highest standard of play. For a team like the Mavericks, who are already stacked with depth and veteran talent at multiple positions, it serves as an ideal destination.

In Dallas, LeBron could thrive on a team with win-now expectations without all the drama and chaos of Hollywood. He could play for a rich and storied franchise, joining legends like Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash.

Best of all, James, a four-time NBA champion, could reunite with his former Lakers teammate Anthony Davis. The duo played together for years and even won a title in 2020. They were broken up in the infamous Luka Doncic trade, but it doesn’t have to stay that way.

If LeBron wants to maximize the time he has left and lean on proven stars, there’s nowhere better to look than Dallas. With Davis, Klay Thompson, and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks have everything they need and might only be one or two more pieces away from true title contention.

LeBron has built his legacy on elevating every team he joins, and the Mavericks could be his final masterpiece. Surrounded by elite talent and a front office ready to win now, he would have the perfect stage to close out his career on his own terms and remind the world that even at 40, the King still reigns.