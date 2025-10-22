The Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener didn’t just end with a loss, it ended with questions. While Luka Doncic dazzled with 43 points, all eyes were on LeBron James, sitting motionless on the bench, barely reacting to anything that unfolded on the court. Now, reports suggest that this wasn’t just about LeBron being sidelined with a sciatica issue. According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, the overall vibe surrounding LeBron’s situation with the team has not been the best.

Speaking on his podcast, Buha said:

“Yeah, I mean I don’t wanna play armchair psychologist here, so I wanna refrain from too much speculation. But the vibes with that situation have not been the best, I’ll say.”

“So, again, I don’t really wanna go too much down that road, but yeah, I mean, I thought there were times just looking at the huddle or looking at the bench that he wasn’t as engaged as he typically is when he’s out. “

“You just never know what some someone’s having a bad day or something’s going on, whatever. You don’t wanna project onto people what you think they are feeling or acting like. But just in the observations I made of the body language, was not great, and I do think it was a bit different than what it has been in the past in this same situation of him being out.”

This comes at a time when the Lakers are still adjusting to a massive shift in leadership. Luka Doncic, who arrived in the blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas, is now the face of the franchise on the court. For the first time in his career, LeBron, now 40 and entering his 23rd season, finds himself watching someone else lead the Lakers’ offense.

While LeBron has publicly supported Doncic and praised his skill, there’s been a growing sense that the dynamic between the two hasn’t fully clicked.

During the preseason, several reporters noticed that LeBron and Luka rarely interacted on the bench, a stark contrast to how animated and vocal LeBron used to be alongside Davis.

That difference was hard to ignore on opening night against the Warriors. Cameras caught LeBron sitting stone-faced throughout the game, no clapping, no signaling, no visible encouragement, even when Doncic hit big shots to keep the Lakers close.

Buha’s comments added fuel to a growing conversation about whether LeBron’s frustration runs deeper than his injury. Some around the league believe his subdued behavior could stem from being forced to watch instead of compete.

After all, this was the first season opener he’s ever missed in his career. Others think the tension might relate to the Lakers’ new direction, one that increasingly centers around Doncic’s rise and LeBron’s gradual transition out of the spotlight.

It doesn’t help that the Lakers didn’t look great without him. Aside from Doncic’s brilliance and Austin Reaves’ late push, the rest of the team struggled offensively and defensively. Deandre Ayton’s quiet 10 points and multiple turnovers didn’t inspire confidence, and the Lakers’ chemistry appeared off from the opening tip.

For now, LeBron is expected to miss at least 11 to 14 games while rehabbing his back. Whether the vibes improve during that time remains to be seen. But as Buha hinted, something feels off and when it comes to LeBron James, every gesture, glance, and silence will be magnified until the full story reveals itself.