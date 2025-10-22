Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski isn’t backing down from the shadow of greatness that looms over him every day in practice. The 21-year-old rising guard made headlines this week after boldly declaring that his goal is not just to follow in Stephen Curry’s footsteps but to surpass him. Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area, Podziemski said:

“I want to be better than him. I think that’s a tall task, but I want to maximize my talent in the league and get as much out of it as I can.”

It’s a rare statement for a young player, especially when the “him” in question is Stephen Curry, widely regarded as the greatest shooter in basketball history and one of the most transformative players ever. But that kind of ambition is exactly what makes Podziemski intriguing to the Warriors’ organization. Confidence and competitiveness are part of the DNA that built Golden State’s dynasty, and Podziemski seems eager to embrace that mindset rather than shy away from it.

Last season, the rookie guard posted solid numbers, averaging 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. For a player coming off the bench in a team full of veterans and established stars, those are impressive contributions.

Still, Podziemski knows he’s light-years away from Curry’s résumé. By his fifth NBA season, Curry was already an All-Star; by his sixth, he was an MVP; and by his seventh, he became the first unanimous MVP in league history.

Curry’s career achievements are nearly unmatched: four NBA championships, two MVPs, ten All-Star selections, and a Finals MVP that solidified his legacy. On top of that, he revolutionized the game, redefining what’s possible from the three-point line. For Podziemski, even mentioning Curry’s name as a benchmark puts his confidence on full display.

Podziemski’s desire to be “better than Curry” doesn’t come off as arrogance, but more as motivation. He understands that matching Curry’s shooting, consistency, and longevity will require years of hard work and discipline. But by setting the bar that high, he’s sending a clear message: he’s not satisfied being just another role player in the Warriors’ system. He wants to be great.

Curry himself, known for mentoring younger players without ego, would likely appreciate the ambition. He’s long encouraged his teammates to push themselves to be the best versions of themselves, even if that means trying to outshine him someday.

Whether Podziemski ever reaches that level remains to be seen, but his goal says a lot about the next generation of the Warriors. The dynasty may be aging, but its spirit of relentless competition and belief in self-improvement continues to thrive. And for Brandin Podziemski, chasing Stephen Curry might just be the perfect way to keep that fire alive.