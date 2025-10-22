Gilbert Arenas Exposes How NBA Players Cheat On Their Wives: “I Lied To My Wife Every Day, 10-12 Lies A Day, That’s My Job”

Gilbert Arenas exposes the NBA’s hidden culture of lies and temptation.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Magic point guard Gilbert Arenas during the second quarter against the Bulls at Amway Center
Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Gilbert Arenas has never been one to hold back, but his latest comments have left fans stunned. During a recent appearance on streamer N3on’s live broadcast, the former NBA All-Star opened up about what he called the dark truth of life in the league, a lifestyle built around temptation, secrecy, and infidelity. Arenas didn’t sugarcoat anything.

He flat-out admitted that many NBA players cheat on their wives or girlfriends during the season, describing it as part of a culture that thrives on excess and opportunity.

“When the NBA season starts, that’s where all the bad habits are. So when the season starts, now I’m flying to Miami. Now I’m flying to Atlanta. Now I’m flying to Los Angeles, New York, Houston. Coming in at two or three in the morning. Where am I going? Strip club. Club. So we’re partying and drinking and partying and drinking, damn near every city we go.”

“Different girls in every city we go. So we’re partying during the season on our work schedule. In the summer, we ain’t doing none of that, because our girlfriends and our families are around.”

He explained that the chaos of the NBA schedule makes it easy to fall into bad habits. With constant travel, late nights, and endless attention from fans and women alike, many players lose sight of their personal lives.

But the part that truly made headlines came next.

“I lie to my wife every day. Ten, twelve lies a day. That’s my job — to lie. Her job is to try to catch the lie.”

The comment shocked even N3on’s viewers, many of whom accused Arenas of being brutally honest to the point of arrogance. Others praised him for ‘telling the truth’ about what goes on behind the curtain of professional sports, a world often glamorized but rarely discussed with such bluntness.

For Gilbert Arenas, who has built a reputation for being unfiltered on his Gil’s Arena podcast and social media, this isn’t the first time he’s pulled back the curtain on NBA life. But it may be the most revealing.

The former Washington Wizards star, who was once one of the most electric scorers in the league, admitted that the culture around the game made it almost impossible for players to live a normal, faithful life during their playing days.

Interestingly, Gilbert Arenas’ comments come not long after he remarried. Earlier this year, the 42-year-old tied the knot with French social media influencer Melli Monaco, marking a fresh start after a messy split from his longtime partner and the mother of his four children, reality star Laura Govan.

One thing is certain: his honesty reignited a long-running debate about the NBA’s culture of fame and temptation. Whether people see his comments as an admission, a confession, or just raw truth-telling, Gilbert Arenas once again did what he’s known for: saying the quiet part out loud.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures to a teammate during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Throw Shade At LeBron James: ‘You Have Luka And It Still Ain’t Enough’
Next Article Warriors guard Stephen Curry and guard Brandin Podziemski talk during a timeout during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Rockets at Toyota Center. Brandin Podziemski Sets Ambitious Goal To Surpass Stephen Curry
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like