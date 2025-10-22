Gilbert Arenas Exposes How NBA Players Cheat On Their Wives: “I Lied To My Wife Every Day, 10-12 Lies A Day, That’s My Job”

Gilbert Arenas has never been one to hold back, but his latest comments have left fans stunned. During a recent appearance on streamer N3on’s live broadcast, the former NBA All-Star opened up about what he called the dark truth of life in the league, a lifestyle built around temptation, secrecy, and infidelity. Arenas didn’t sugarcoat anything.

He flat-out admitted that many NBA players cheat on their wives or girlfriends during the season, describing it as part of a culture that thrives on excess and opportunity.

“When the NBA season starts, that’s where all the bad habits are. So when the season starts, now I’m flying to Miami. Now I’m flying to Atlanta. Now I’m flying to Los Angeles, New York, Houston. Coming in at two or three in the morning. Where am I going? Strip club. Club. So we’re partying and drinking and partying and drinking, damn near every city we go.”

“Different girls in every city we go. So we’re partying during the season on our work schedule. In the summer, we ain’t doing none of that, because our girlfriends and our families are around.”

He explained that the chaos of the NBA schedule makes it easy to fall into bad habits. With constant travel, late nights, and endless attention from fans and women alike, many players lose sight of their personal lives.

But the part that truly made headlines came next.

“I lie to my wife every day. Ten, twelve lies a day. That’s my job — to lie. Her job is to try to catch the lie.”

The comment shocked even N3on’s viewers, many of whom accused Arenas of being brutally honest to the point of arrogance. Others praised him for ‘telling the truth’ about what goes on behind the curtain of professional sports, a world often glamorized but rarely discussed with such bluntness.

For Gilbert Arenas, who has built a reputation for being unfiltered on his Gil’s Arena podcast and social media, this isn’t the first time he’s pulled back the curtain on NBA life. But it may be the most revealing.

The former Washington Wizards star, who was once one of the most electric scorers in the league, admitted that the culture around the game made it almost impossible for players to live a normal, faithful life during their playing days.

Interestingly, Gilbert Arenas’ comments come not long after he remarried. Earlier this year, the 42-year-old tied the knot with French social media influencer Melli Monaco, marking a fresh start after a messy split from his longtime partner and the mother of his four children, reality star Laura Govan.

One thing is certain: his honesty reignited a long-running debate about the NBA’s culture of fame and temptation. Whether people see his comments as an admission, a confession, or just raw truth-telling, Gilbert Arenas once again did what he’s known for: saying the quiet part out loud.