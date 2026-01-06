Matt Barnes Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Who Exposed Him For Having Affairs With 8 Women

Nearly a year after one of the messiest public relationship blowups in recent NBA memory, Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims are officially married.

The couple tied the knot a few days ago, with photos going viral with Barnes in a tuxedo and Sims in a traditional wedding gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

That context matters. In early 2025, Sims shocked social media by accusing Barnes of cheating on her with eight different women in a single month. The post was blunt, emotional, and impossible to ignore.

The fallout was immediate. Barnes, a longtime NBA role player turned media personality, was suddenly facing scrutiny not for basketball takes but for personal accountability. The couple ended their engagement shortly after the allegations surfaced, and many assumed the relationship was done for good.

But Barnes later acknowledged his mistakes publicly. On his All the Smoke podcast, he admitted that his failures went beyond infidelity. He described himself as emotionally unavailable, defensive, and disconnected, even while believing he was fulfilling his role as a provider.

Their eventual reconciliation did not happen quietly, but the wedding did. There was no glossy announcement, no coordinated press rollout. Instead, the confirmation came through social media posts congratulating ‘Mr. & Mrs. Barnes,’ signaling a deliberate choice to keep the moment intimate after so much exposure.

The relationship between Barnes and Sims has never been simple. They have been on and off for years, got engaged in December 2022, share two children together, and manage a blended family that includes Barnes’ twin sons from a previous relationship and Sims’ three children from her first marriage.

In the end, this is not a fairytale ending. It is a complicated one. A relationship tested publicly, broken loudly, and rebuilt quietly. Whether this marriage becomes a story of redemption or another cautionary tale will depend on what happens away from cameras, podcasts, and timelines. For now, Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims have chosen each other again, this time with rings on and no room left for excuses.