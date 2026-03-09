Draymond Green Slams Warriors Fans Who Want Him Traded: “You Were A Loser Before I Got Here”

Draymond Green has never been shy about speaking his mind, and the longtime Golden State Warriors forward recently delivered another blunt message, this time aimed directly at fans who believe it is time for the team to move on from him.

During an appearance on the Unguarded podcast with Fred VanVleet and Marquez Beeks, Green addressed growing online chatter suggesting the Warriors should trade him as the franchise navigates a difficult season.

“I see fans saying different shit now. Like, you know, I see Warriors fans like, ‘Yo, it’s time to get him out of here.’ That’s crazy. And to the real Warriors fans that don’t feel that way, thank you. I appreciate it. To the ones that do feel that way, like, you was a loser before I got here.”

“Like f***ing, like stone cold forever losers if you say that. It makes sense to me. You’ve never been here, right? So you don’t know how to appreciate something for its entirety because you’ve never been here. You never had the opportunity to do that.”

Green’s point is backed up by the numbers. Since he entered the league in the 2012–13 season, the Warriors have gone 697–405, turning into one of the most successful franchises in modern NBA history. During that stretch, Golden State has made the playoffs in 10 of Green’s 15 seasons, reached the NBA Finals six times, and won four championships.

Before that run, the Warriors were one of the league’s struggling franchises. In the 20 seasons prior to Green’s arrival, Golden State reached the playoffs just twice. The dramatic turnaround coincided with the emergence of a core that included Green, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson, a trio that helped redefine the modern NBA with their pace, defense, and three-point shooting.

Still, the current season has been far more complicated. The team currently sits eighth in the Western Conference with a 32–31 record, placing them firmly in the play-in tournament race. While they remain 8.5 games ahead of the 11th seed, they are 6.5 games behind the 6th seed, making a direct playoff berth increasingly unlikely.

The Warriors’ season has been complicated by injuries and roster instability. Stephen Curry has appeared in only 39 of the team’s 63 games, limiting the team’s offensive rhythm throughout the year. Meanwhile, the Warriors suffered a major setback earlier in the season when Jimmy Butler was ruled out for the year after suffering a torn ACL in January.

Without Butler and with Curry missing extended time, the Warriors have struggled to maintain consistency. Even if they advance through the play-in tournament, the team would likely face a difficult first-round matchup against top contenders such as the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite the team’s current struggles, Green remains one of the most important figures in the Warriors’ dynasty era. Since being drafted by Golden State in 2012, he has played a central role in four championship runs alongside Curry, anchoring the team’s defense and serving as its emotional leader. This season, Green is averaging 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.4% from three-point range across 52 games.

Trade speculation has also surfaced in recent months as the Warriors explore ways to extend their championship window. Reports have linked the team to potential blockbuster pursuits involving superstars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo or even a possible free agency push for LeBron James.

Green, who recently turned 36, still has another season remaining on the four-year, $100 million contract he signed with the Warriors. The deal includes a $27.6 million player option for the final year.

For now, Green’s message to critics is clear. Regardless of the team’s current record or future roster moves, he believes his legacy in Golden State is firmly established and should not be forgotten by fans who benefited from the dynasty years he helped create.