Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Throw Shade At LeBron James: ‘You Have Luka And It Still Ain’t Enough’

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett think LeBron James has to leave the Lakers to win another title.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures to a teammate during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures to a teammate during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

LeBron James is desperate to win his fifth NBA championship, but Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett believe he won’t accomplish that goal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Pierce and Garnett stated on their Ticket & the Truth podcast that James isn’t capable of winning another championship with the Lakers, despite having Luka Doncic as his teammate.

Paul Pierce: “I think this it.”

Kevin Garnett: “For the Lakers. Not for him, for the Lakers.”

Pierce: “I think this is it for him.”

Garnett: “Yeah, alright. Say he want another ring?”

Pierce: “He might have to go to OKC or Denver or something.”

Garnett: “Man, he gonna play with [Nikola Jokic]?”

Pierce: “I mean, that’s the only way.”

Garnett: “But boy, stop. Bron in Denver? Stop.”

Pierce: “They gotta add some pieces to the Lakers… You got Luka, dawg. Luka is arguably the best player in the league.”

Garnett: “It ain’t enough.”

Pierce: “And that ain’t enough with Bron… That’s crazy.”

The Lakers are indeed not among the serious title contenders at the moment, even though they are the only team you could argue has two top-10 players. Why is that the case? Well, it doesn’t necessarily have to do with James, who previously led them to the title in 2020. He is still great, as is Doncic, but this roster has one glaring flaw.

The Lakers are just a bad defensive team. They don’t have enough elite athletes, and you certainly need those in the NBA today. Their best defender is probably Jarred Vanderbilt, who they cannot play for extended minutes in the postseason because he gives you next to nothing on offense.

Kevin Durant might disagree, but defense does win championships. You might be able to win even with an average defense, but winning with a bad one is next to impossible. The very best teams in the NBA will just pick you apart. That is likely to be the Lakers’ fate come the playoffs, if they don’t trade for some quality defenders before the deadline.

If the Lakers do put the right pieces around James and Doncic, though, they are more than capable of leading the team to glory. This might not be the greatest defensive duo we have ever seen, but they’re electrifying on offense.

James, who is currently out due to sciatica, averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game for the Lakers in 2024-25. The 40-year-old made the All-NBA Second Team and was a force on the court.

Doncic, meanwhile, has started this 2025-26 season with a bang. The 26-year-old had 43 points (17-27 FG), 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and one block in the season opener against the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers still ended up losing, though, as the Warriors racked up 119 points. Allowing that many certainly isn’t a recipe for success, and this will prove to be their downfall.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Lakers guard Marcus Smart against the Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center Marcus Smart Continues With Disgusting Flopping After New Video Resurfaces
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like