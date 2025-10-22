Marcus Smart Continues With Disgusting Flopping After New Video Resurfaces

Marcus Smart’s Lakers debut went viral, for all wrong reasons.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Lakers guard Marcus Smart against the Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Marcus Smart’s Los Angeles Lakers debut didn’t go as planned, and not just because the team lost 119-109 to the Golden State Warriors on opening night. Instead of making headlines for his trademark defense or hustle, Smart went viral for all the wrong reasons. A new video compilation of his flops during the game quickly spread across social media, leaving fans and analysts frustrated by what’s become a familiar sight.

The most glaring moment came early in the first quarter. As Smart closed out on Buddy Hield, who was curling off a screen, Hield gave him a light bump, barely enough contact to warrant a reaction. Yet Smart went flying to the floor, arms flailing, looking directly at the referee for a foul call that never came.

Seconds later, Hield got the ball again, crossed Smart up, and when Smart tried to sell another push-off, he dramatically fell backward once more. The officials didn’t blow the whistle, and Hield calmly buried an open three-pointer.

That clip set the tone for the rest of the night, where Smart’s antics overshadowed his on-court contributions. Warriors fans inside Crypto.com Arena could be seen laughing and booing after each exaggerated fall.

The flopping didn’t stop there. During another sequence in the first half, Smart appeared to delay his fall after making contact with Jonathan Kuminga, collapsing to the floor several seconds later in an attempt to draw a foul. Stephen Curry, visibly annoyed, threw his hands up in disbelief.

Later, while guarding Curry on the perimeter, Smart again went down after what looked like a light hand check.

The most bizarre incident came when Smart and Curry got tangled up off the ball. Smart hooked arms with the Warriors guard, then shoved him to the ground before looking at the referee in mock confusion, as if shocked by what had just happened.

Statistically, Smart’s night was underwhelming. In 23 minutes, he scored nine points on 50 percent shooting but had no rebounds, no assists, four fouls, and three turnovers. For a player brought in to provide veteran leadership and defensive stability, it was far from an encouraging debut.

The Lakers signed Smart to a two-year, $11 million deal this offseason, hoping he would bring intensity and toughness, traits he built his reputation on during his time in Boston. But for many fans, the constant flailing and exaggerated reactions have crossed from gamesmanship into distraction.

Smart’s defenders argue that flopping has long been part of his defensive arsenal, a tactic to influence officials and throw off offensive players. But critics say the constant theatrics diminish his defensive credibility, especially on a night when the Lakers badly needed composure.

Coming off an injury and joining a new locker room still finding its identity without LeBron James, Smart’s antics did little to inspire confidence. The Lakers envisioned him as a defensive leader and tone-setter, not the focal point of postgame ridicule.

If he wants to regain respect in Los Angeles, Marcus Smart will need to trade the drama for discipline and let his defense, not his flops, do the talking.

Vishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. 
