Clippers vs. Hornets Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Charlotte Hornets at Intuit Dome tonight (Monday, Jan. 12) at 7:30 PM local time.

The Clippers come in at 15-23, while the Hornets are 14-25.

The Hornets just smoked the Jazz 150-95 in their last outing, and the Clippers most recently beat the Pistons 98-92.

The season series is already spicy too, the Clippers lead 1-0 after a 131-116 win in the first meeting.

This one has stars everywhere. LaMelo Ball is at 19.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists, and Miles Bridges is putting up 21.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists.

On the other side, Kawhi Leonard is at 27.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, and James Harden is rolling with 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists.

Injury Report

Clippers

Bradley Beal: Out (left hip fracture)

Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out (left hamstring injury management)

Derrick Jones Jr.: Out (right knee sprain)

Chris Paul: Out (not with team)

Kawhi Leonard: Questionable (right ankle sprain)

Hornets

Mason Plumlee: Out (right groin surgery)

Pat Connaughton: Questionable (illness)

Collin Sexton: Questionable (left hamstring soreness)

Miles Bridges: Probable (right knee soreness)

Why The Clippers Have The Advantage

First thing, defense. The Clippers give up 113.6 points per game, while the Hornets sit at 116.6 allowed. That’s the cleanest way to explain why the analytics like the Clippers here.

The shooting profile leans Clippers too. They’re at 47.4% from the field and 36.7% from three this season, and when Harden is cooking, the spacing gets ugly fast for the opponent.

This matchup also screams “win the non-glam stuff.” The Hornets play faster and can score, but they also cough it up 15.7 times per game. If the Clippers turn those into runouts and early-clock threes, it’s going to feel like a long night.

Why The Hornets Have The Advantage

The Hornets can flat-out put points on the board. They’re scoring 117.7 points per game, and that number matters because the Clippers sit closer to the middle of the pack offensively. If this turns into a track meet, the Hornets absolutely have the shot-makers to make it annoying.

They also have a real rebounding edge on paper. The Hornets are at 45.2 rebounds per game, and the Clippers are at 41.6. Extra possessions are the easiest way for an underdog to hang around, especially if Harden has to create everything late.

And if the Hornets keep bombing, they can swing it with math. They’re hitting 37.2% from three as a team, and a couple hot stretches can erase “better team” pretty quickly.

X-Factors

Kon Knueppel is a huge swing guy for the Hornets. He’s at 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, and he’s shooting 42.9% from three. If he gets loose off Ball’s creation and forces the Clippers to send help, the Hornets’ whole offense breathes.

Moussa Diabate is the “dirty work” engine. He’s at 8.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, and the Hornets need his glass work because that’s how you survive when the other team has more shot creation. If he keeps possessions alive and makes the Clippers play longer defensive stands, that’s a real pathway to a close game.

Collin Sexton being questionable matters a lot more than it sounds. He’s averaging 15.2 points and 4.1 assists in limited minutes. If he goes, the Hornets get another downhill guard who can stress the Clippers’ rim protection and keep Ball from having to do everything.

For the Clippers, Ivica Zubac is the tone-setter. He’s at 15.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, and the Clippers need him to punish smaller lineups and make the Hornets pay for switching. If he owns the paint, the Hornets’ margin for error gets tiny.

John Collins is the sneaky one. He’s averaging 13.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 41.0% from three. If the Hornets load up on Harden and Kawhi, Collins becomes the “fine, I’ll hit that” release valve that keeps the Clippers from stalling.

Jordan Miller can swing a quarter. He’s at 6.3 points and 2.6 rebounds, and he’s hitting 44.8% from three. If he pops for an efficient 10-15 off the bench, the Clippers’ offense gets way easier, especially if Kawhi’s ankle limits him at all.

Prediction

I’m leaning Clippers. The defensive edge is real, and the Hornets’ turnover profile feels like the kind of thing that gets exposed on the road. The analytics also favor the Clippers here, and I buy it.

Prediction: Clippers 116, Hornets 109