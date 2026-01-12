Michael Porter Jr. Is Rumored To Be Dating Rapper Ice Spice As Video Goes Viral

Rumors are swirling around Michael Porter Jr. after fans became convinced that the Brooklyn Nets forward appeared in a viral TikTok dance video alongside rapper Ice Spice. The clip, set to Ice Spice’s song Big Guy, exploded across social media, not because of the dance itself, but because viewers believe Porter Jr. can be identified by his tattoos, even though his face is never shown.

Ice Spice posts a TikTok video with Brooklyn Nets Michael Porter Jr. #Netsworld pic.twitter.com/0DTBo5s7Su — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) January 10, 2026

The clip itself is simple. A short dance video set to Ice Spice’s song Big Guy. What made it explode was not the choreography, but the person behind her. Fans and viewers zoomed in on the video to find tattoos visible in the frame and began matching them to Porter Jr.’s.

This did not come out of nowhere. Rumors linking Porter Jr. and Ice Spice have been bubbling since November. Fans first connected the dots after Porter posted a photo that appeared to show Ice Spice in the background.

Ice Spice was spotted on Michael Porter Jr’s Instagram story 😭 Bro is a DAWG pic.twitter.com/cLhZSd3sgG — Fliff (@fliff) December 20, 2025

Not long after, she was spotted courtside at a Nets game, which only added fuel.

Ice spice courtside at the Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets basketball game in New York pic.twitter.com/230CcXJc50 — Josh ☆ (@Feelinyuu) November 19, 2025

The viral dance video simply pushed those rumors into overdrive. Fans compared the visible ink in the clip to Porter Jr.’s known tattoos, and while neither party has confirmed anything publicly, social media quickly decided it had solved the mystery. As is often the case, silence has only amplified the speculation.

What adds another layer is Porter Jr.’s own history. He has never been shy about sharing strong opinions on dating, relationships, and marriage. Over the years, he has gone viral for comments about wanting a future wife who cooks and cleans, criticizing modern dating culture, and warning other NBA players about women who can, in his words, ruin everything.

He has often framed those views through religious language, which has made them even more polarizing. He has also drawn attention for revealing he split rent with an ex-girlfriend despite being on a massive contract and spending roughly $250 a day on Uber.

Meanwhile, the basketball side of his career is quietly moving forward. Porter Jr. is having the best season of his career in Brooklyn, playing his most efficient and confident offensive basketball since entering the league. He is averaging 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, shooting 49.0% from the field and 39.7% from three-point range.

At the same time, his name has surfaced in trade chatter, with league insiders suggesting the Nets could eventually view him as a major asset in a larger deal if the right opportunity arises.

Whether the Ice Spice rumors turn out to be real or just another social media misfire, the moment says plenty on its own. In today’s NBA, the spotlight can shift from box scores to celebrity culture in seconds, especially when the internet thinks it has found a clue.