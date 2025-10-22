“This Man Has No Shame”: Warriors Fans Accuse Marcus Smart Of ‘Flopping’ After Viral Antics During Lakers Game

The Los Angeles Lakers lost 109-119 against the Golden State Warriors on the NBA’s opening night. They didn’t have LeBron James and were coming off a poor preseason, with low morale, against a team that has gotten the best of them in recent history.

Marcus Smart was debuting for the Lakers in this game. But instead of going viral for his prolific defense or grit, he was called out by the Warriors fans for the way he ‘flopped’ throughout the first half of the game.

In the first instance, while putting up a screen in half-court for Luka Doncic, Jonathan Kuminga runs into him, falling to the ground. Smart takes a couple of seconds after the bump, and also falls to the ground as Stephen Curry is seen behind them, waving his hands in the air in frustration.

pic.twitter.com/mRfRdS2nP1 — Is this a work or shoot, brother? (@ShootOrWork) October 22, 2025

Another instance also came in the first half, while he was guarding Curry, and as the elite dribbler put up a hand to keep Smart at a distance, the former Boston Celtics player fell to the ground with what seems like just a touch from Curry.

Bro I forgot how bad of a flopper Marcus Smart is 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/iMPFd9NSjR — Per Sources (@PerSources) October 22, 2025

But the worst moment from the game for Smart was when his arm got hooked with Curry while both players were off the ball, and Smart just shoves the NBA superstar to the ground, turns back, and looks at the referees as if he’s shocked and has no idea what just happened.

MARCUS SMART A FLOPPER, TRYING TO INJURED STEPHEN CURRY 🤡 pic.twitter.com/IwVH02npzF — Macky (@Macckkkyyyy) October 22, 2025

Fans were livid while watching this. They were recalling all the times Smart has flopped before and how they believe this is the best that he can do. Check out how frustrated the fans truly felt:

“Marcus Smart needs to be stopped. This man has NO shame.”

“He should get a Grammy for acting.”

“Damn, flopper is dirty too. @NBA should review his F1 on Steph. It should be upgraded to F2 and a hefty fine. He was trying to dislocate Curry’s shoulder.”

“Why is he not kicked out of the game?”

“Tried to injure and injured Curry before as well on the Celtics, just saying.”

“See how he sent Kuminga 10 feet in the air, bro got Superman strength.”

“Does everything but actually benefit the team.”

“More fall than score lol! He’s there to do the dirty work, literally. A few plays before this, he almost broke Curry’s shoulder.”

“I really hate how Marcus Smart plays basketball.”

“Curry hooked his arm first and wouldn’t let go. Marcus was just trying to shake him off.”

“Could post every Draymond offensive foul and flop, but then again, I want to do something else with the next 70 years of my life before I die.”

Smart had nine points in 23 minutes played in this game. He had no rebounds, no assists, and shot 50% from the field. He did have four personal fouls and three turnovers in the game. For the Warriors, Curry had 23 points, one rebound, and four assists, shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point line.

The Lakers signed Smart to a two-year, $11 million contract, hoping he’d help bring leadership to the locker room, some grit on the defensive side, and a perimeter defender who can take on the best point and shooting guards in the league. But flopping was probably not on their list of requirements.

Smart is known to get physical during the game, but coming back from an injury, and to a new team that is trying to build towards championship contention, the fans might’ve expected a better performance from him.