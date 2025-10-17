Kevin Durant Shares Bold Strategy For Winning Titles, Can His Philosophy Bring Success To The Rockets?

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant is widely regarded as one of the greatest offensive players of all time. With this in mind, his emphasis on the importance of offense doesn’t come as a shock. Still, Durant’s bold strategy for winning titles may be considered unconventional, to say the least.

During an interview for Netflix’s “Starting 5” series, Kevin Durant shared his unique outlook on the key to securing a championship. Although the traditional “defense wins championships” comes to mind, Durant claimed, “You have to score baskets if you want to win a championship.”

“Playing defense, we can get any of y’all in here to bend your legs, not touch the basketball, slide left and right, and contest the shot. That’s easy,” he continued. “But when we’re talking about winning at a high level against the best of the best, you cannot just do that and win a basketball game. You have to make shots. And that’s why I work on my game so much. So if you want to win … You’ve got to make shots.”

To say that Durant was effective on the offensive end last season would be an understatement. Even at 36, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 52.7% shooting overall and 43.0% from deep with the Phoenix Suns last season.

However, this didn’t necessarily yield success for the Suns. With an immensely talented core, featuring the trio of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, Phoenix still ended the season outside of the playoff picture.

While Kevin Durant’s statement still has some basis in logic, since there is an equal need to score, history has shown that defensive-minded units have enjoyed championship success more often. The Oklahoma City Thunder are a recent example of this.

Given Phoenix’s fall from title contention after Durant’s departure, the forward will seek new opportunities with the Houston Rockets. Featuring one of the most formidable rosters in the league, it will be interesting to see whether the Rockets can align with Durant’s ideology.

Can The Rockets Win With Kevin Durant’s Strategy?

The Houston Rockets are an impressive unit. Aside from Kevin Durant, who is expected to remain a solid contributor on offense even at 37, the Rockets possess some incredibly talented young players who could be poised to have a breakout season. Among these, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson demand particular attention.

Coming off his noteworthy EuroBasket run with Turkey, Alperen Sengun is widely considered one of the best big men in the NBA, with some even ranking him above Joel Embiid. With an average of 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game on 52.0% shooting from the field and 50.0% from deep in preseason, Sengun could be Houston’s most valuable asset this season.

Amen Thompson’s potential is not to be overlooked either. Although he has earned a reputation as a gifted defensive player, the young forward undoubtedly has star-caliber potential.

In three preseason games, he is averaging 17.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 56.3% shooting from the field. Given the expectations for him to have a breakout performance next season, the Rockets could see him emerge as a significant contributor as well.

As constructed, the Rockets boast an impressive offensive lineup, but they have an equally solid defensive foundation.

In this regard, the team almost blends the best parts of Kevin Durant’s outlook with the traditional keys to winning a title. With all the right pieces in place, the Rockets could be viewed as a title contender in the West.