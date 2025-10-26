NBA Player Ratings: Nikola Jokic Drops Another Triple-Double As Nuggets Earn First Win

The Nuggets finally looked like themselves again. Behind another Nikola Jokic triple-double, his second in as many games, and a sharp all-around effort from Jamal Murray, the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Phoenix Suns 133-111 in their home opener Saturday night.

Jokic posted 14 points, 14 rebounds, and 15 assists on just eight shot attempts, orchestrating the offense with his trademark efficiency as Denver rebounded from its season-opening loss in emphatic fashion. Murray added 23 points, hitting big shots throughout the second half, while Aaron Gordon chipped in 17 in a balanced team performance that never let Phoenix get comfortable.

The Suns, led by Devin Booker’s 31 points, showed flashes of fight but couldn’t overcome tired legs on the second night of a back-to-back. Denver’s 14-2 fourth-quarter burst sealed it, reminding everyone how dominant this team can look when its stars are in sync.

In our latest NBA Player Ratings, we break down and grade the key performances from both sides, including another effortless triple-double from Jokic, Murray’s confident bounce-back night, and Booker’s lone bright spot in an otherwise weary Phoenix lineup.

Denver Nuggets Player Ratings

Nikola Jokic: A+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 14 REB, 15 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 5-8 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-4 FT, 32 MIN

Another game, another triple-double, and somehow Jokic made it look effortless. Even on a night where he attempted just eight shots and didn’t score until late in the second quarter, Jokic controlled the entire rhythm of the contest.

His passing carved up Phoenix’s defense, finding cutters, shooters, and weak-side mismatches before the Suns could react. The three steals and +27 plus-minus speak volumes about how impactful he was without needing to dominate offensively. With 166 career triple-doubles and counting, Jokic continues to redefine what it means to control a game.

Jamal Murray: A

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 8-17 FG, 3-8 3PT, 4-4 FT, 32 MIN

Murray looked confident from the opening tip, bouncing back strong after Denver’s season-opening loss. He provided the scoring punch the Nuggets needed, burying deep threes, slashing into the lane, and setting the tone early in transition. His 55-foot buzzer-beater to end the first quarter brought the Ball Arena crowd to life, and his steady playmaking kept Denver organized when Phoenix made its brief third-quarter push. Murray looks locked in early this season, and when he’s this assertive, the Nuggets’ offense hums at an elite level.

Aaron Gordon: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 5-11 FG, 1-6 3PT, 6-6 FT, 25 MIN

Coming off his career-high 50-point explosion, Gordon took a backseat in scoring volume but stayed active on both ends. He was ready, got to the free-throw line with aggression, and played disruptive defense with three steals. His outside shot wasn’t falling (1-for-6), but his energy and finishing around the rim helped Denver keep pressure on the Suns’ smaller frontcourt. Gordon continues to show he’s evolved from a dunker into a reliable two-way veteran who does all the little things that win games.

Cameron Johnson: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 4-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 6-6 FT, 25 MIN

Cam Johnson made the most of his minutes as a floor spacer and secondary scorer. He stayed patient within Denver’s flow offense, knocking down timely shots and capitalizing on open looks created by Jokic’s passing. His 6-for-6 showing at the free-throw line reflected his aggressiveness attacking closeouts, and defensively, he held his own against Phoenix’s wings. Johnson’s shooting and discipline made him a valuable glue piece in the Nuggets’ rotation tonight.

Christian Braun: A-

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 6-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 8-8 FT, 31 MIN

Braun continues to impress with his growing confidence and efficiency. He attacked closeouts decisively, got to the rim with physicality, and knocked down all eight of his free throws. His defensive instincts were sharp, forcing turnovers and jumping passing lanes that sparked Denver’s transition offense. In a game where the Nuggets dominated without a single player taking over the scoring load, Braun’s consistency and intensity were key.

Jonas Valanciunas: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 4-10 FG, 0-0 3PT, 4-5 FT, 13 MIN

Valanciunas brought veteran muscle off the bench, bullying Phoenix’s second unit inside. His seven rebounds in just 13 minutes gave Denver a physical edge, and he finished through contact around the rim. While he didn’t stretch the floor, his ability to control the paint kept the momentum steady when Jokic rested. Valanciunas looks like a perfect complementary piece for short bursts behind the three-time MVP.

Bruce Brown: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4-6 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT, 22 MIN

Brown’s trademark energy was once again contagious. He hit timely threes, slashed into gaps when Jokic drew double-teams, and gave the Nuggets defensive flexibility across multiple positions. His hustle play in the third quarter helped reestablish control just as Phoenix was threatening a comeback. Brown remains one of Denver’s most valuable utility players, and his stat line rarely captures how many winning plays he makes, although it did tonight.

Phoenix Suns Player Ratings

Devin Booker: A-

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 10-16 FG, 2-5 3PT, 9-9 FT, 37 MIN

Booker was the lone consistent offensive threat for Phoenix, carrying the load on tired legs after a back-to-back. His scoring was efficient and varied, with midrange pull-ups, drives, and timely threes to keep the Suns within striking distance. However, Denver’s defensive attention forced him into nine turnovers, a reflection of how much he had to shoulder. Even in defeat, Booker’s ability to generate offense in tough conditions remains elite.

Grayson Allen: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 6-12 FG, 5-10 3PT, 0-0 FT, 33 MIN

Allen’s outside shot was the Suns’ best weapon beyond Booker, and his five made threes kept the scoreboard respectable. He moved well without the ball, took smart shots, and distributed unselfishly when Denver closed out aggressively. Defensively, he struggled against Denver’s size, but his offensive spacing was critical in preventing a blowout earlier. A solid effort on a tough night.

Dillon Brooks C+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 4 STL, 1 BLK, 6-18 FG, 3-13 3PT, 0-0 FT, 31 MIN

Dillon Brooks brought defensive edge and hustle, but his shot selection again hurt the Suns’ rhythm. While his four steals created some transition chances, his 3-for-13 showing from deep stalled multiple possessions. He played with trademark intensity but needs to channel that aggression more efficiently. A gritty but uneven night.

Ryan Dunn: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2 BLK, 4-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 23 MIN

Dunn’s athleticism and defensive activity stood out despite modest scoring. He grabbed rebounds in traffic, rotated effectively, and hit a few timely shots to keep the offense moving. However, his inexperience showed in spacing and turnovers, as Denver’s switching defense neutralized his drives. Still, Dunn continues to show two-way promise.

Royce O’Neale: C

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2-6 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-2 FT, 28 MIN

O’Neale gave the Suns steady veteran minutes but couldn’t shift momentum. He hit two threes and battled on the boards, though his defense on Denver’s wings was inconsistent. As one of Phoenix’s more reliable role players, O’Neale will be counted on to help steady a rotation still figuring out its identity.

Oso Ighodaro: C-

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 2-6 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-2 FT, 23 MIN

The young forward looked overmatched at times against Jokic’s craftiness and Denver’s interior size when he was in the paint. He showed flashes of defensive potential and rim protection, but struggled to finish plays and establish a paint presence. His positioning and timing are improving, yet the physical gap was evident against the three-time MVP. A learning experience game for Ighodaro.