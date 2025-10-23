Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups Shockingly Arrested By FBI For Alleged Illegal Gambling

In a stunning and unprecedented twist, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups has been arrested by the FBI for alleged involvement in illegal gambling activities, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The news broke just less than an hour after the Miami Heat’s Terry Rozier was taken into custody in a separate but reportedly connected federal sports betting probe.

The development has sent shockwaves through the NBA, especially since Billups’ name had not surfaced in any prior rumors or investigations. The 47-year-old coach was on the sidelines less than 12 hours ago, leading the Blazers in their season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His sudden arrest raises serious questions about the scope of the FBI’s ongoing probe, which appears to be widening rapidly.

Billups, a respected former NBA champion and Finals MVP, had been in his fourth season as Portland’s head coach. His alleged involvement in gambling activities could have massive implications for the league, especially if it connects to ongoing integrity investigations involving players.

The FBI’s Eastern District office has not yet released official details, but a press conference is expected later today. For now, the NBA world remains in disbelief as one of its most shocking scandals in years continues to unfold.