JJ Redick Dismisses Concerns About LeBron James’ Frozen Behavior In Lakers Loss

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Lakers forward LeBron James with head coach JJ Redick against the Suns during the first half at Crypto.com Arena
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick addressed growing speculation around LeBron James’ cold, detached demeanor during the team’s season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors, dismissing the narrative that there’s tension within the locker room. When talking to reporters, Redick insisted that LeBron remains fully engaged behind the scenes and has been instrumental during film sessions and practices.

“Things we cleaned up in film and the things we cleaned up in practice were very simple. And our intent to run back in transition defense and establish our first priority, which was the basket, was overall pretty good. We did a poor job of locating the lasers in transition, which was an emphasis point of our game plan.”

“Buddy Hield got two off in the second half. Steph got one right in front of our bench in the first half. That was literally the second priority of the game, locating those guys in transition. So we cleaned that up and again talked through that. Bron was really helpful, all of us kind of just having a discussion point in the film about that.”

“And then the second thing is just our shifts. We needed, I think, as a coaching staff for the guys returning, to reinforce and repeat some things from our shifts, what that looks like, what our closeouts look like and for the new guys, creating clarity on that. Saw it on film, it wasn’t good.”

“And so that’s stuff that’s really controllable. So I think I did a 10-minute teach talk and we drilled it. The shift and closeout clarity, I think, is going to be helpful for us going forward.”

“You know, sometimes as a coach, you say things and you drill things, but you realize then if it’s not showing up in a game, then it’s not clear. And we’ve got to just continue to reinforce those things on a daily basis.”

JJ Redick detailed how LeBron’s input remains significant, emphasizing that the veteran’s leadership still shapes their defensive identity.  He elaborated on how the Lakers addressed their defensive breakdowns, noting that much of it came down to execution and clarity.

The comments come amid widespread speculation about LeBron’s body language during the loss. Cameras caught him sitting motionless for most of the game, showing little emotion even when Luka Doncic hit big shots. Insider Jovan Buha said on his podcast that the vibes surrounding LeBron’s situation have not been the best, fueling online debate about his relationship with the team.

Redick, however, downplayed any suggestion of discord. He said LeBron’s role in internal discussions shows that his leadership remains intact, even if his courtside demeanor appears subdued.

“I told him after, I said, you know, him asking questions, him giving his input, us having a back and forth is so healthy. I would like to have dialogue and back and forth and questions every single time we do film and teach talk. It’s like, if you got a question, speak up. If you want to make a point, speak up. So it was good.”

James, sidelined with sciatica, has yet to play this season but has been a regular presence at practice. JJ Redick made it clear that his involvement extends beyond the floor.

The Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves next, still seeking their first win of the season. For JJ Redick, the message was clear, LeBron’s leadership isn’t in question. “He’s engaged. He’s invested. That’s what matters,” Redick said.

