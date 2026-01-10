Bulls vs. Mavericks Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Chicago Bulls host the Dallas Mavericks at the United Center on Saturday, January 10, at 7:00 PM CT.

The Bulls enter at 17-20 (10th in the East), while the Mavericks come in at 14-24 (12th in the West).

The Bulls last played on Wednesday, a 108-93 loss to the Pistons. The Mavericks last played on Thursday, a 116-114 loss to the Jazz.

This is the first meeting of the season, but the Mavericks have won four straight against the Bulls dating back to last year.

Josh Giddey is putting up 19.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 9.0 assists, while Coby White is at 18.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

For the Mavericks, Cooper Flagg is averaging 19.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, and Anthony Davis is at 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

The hook is simple: both teams feel shaky right now, but the Mavericks’ injury situation is getting to “how are you even scoring tonight?” territory.

Injury Report

Bulls

Josh Giddey: Out (left hamstring strain)

Zach Collins: Out (right toe sprain)

Noa Essengue: Out (left shoulder surgery)

Kevin Huerter: Questionable (right low back tightness)

Jalen Smith: Questionable (concussion)

Mavericks

Anthony Davis: Out (left finger sprain)

Kyrie Irving: Out (left knee surgery)

Dereck Lively II: Out (right foot surgery)

P.J. Washington: Out (right ankle sprain)

Dante Exum: Out (right knee surgery)

Brandon Williams: Out (illness)

Why The Bulls Have The Advantage

First thing, the Bulls can actually score. They’re at 117.1 points per game, while the Mavericks sit at 113.1.

That gap matters even more when you look at what the Mavs are missing. No Davis for this one, after his hand injury vs. the Jazz. That’s basically the scoring safety net, the rim protection, and a chunk of the rebounding all gone.

The Bulls’ identity is movement and playmaking. They’re at 29.4 assists per game, which is top-tier, and they rebound well, too, at 45.6 per game.

If the Mavericks have to patch together lineups with limited creators, the Bulls should win the “easy shot” battle just by generating more catch-and-shoot looks and more cuts at the rim.

And yeah, the Bulls give up points, 121.2 allowed per game is rough.

But this matchup is one of the rare nights where that defensive flaw can get hidden a bit, because the Mavericks are walking in with a stripped-down offense that can’t afford sloppy stretches.

Why The Mavericks Have The Advantage

Even with the record, the Mavericks can still defend. They’re allowing 116.9 points per game, which is way more respectable than what the Bulls have been giving up.

If the Mavericks can turn this into a slower, grimy game, they at least give themselves a path to steal it late.

The other angle is simple: Cooper Flagg is real, and he’s already putting pressure on defenses as a do-it-all engine.

If he’s collapsing the paint and spraying out, the Mavericks can survive with “math ball,” meaning threes and free throws, even if they don’t have a second star scorer available.

Also, the Bulls’ defense has been leaky enough that one hot shooting night can flip everything. If the Mavericks get an above-average three-point night, it doesn’t matter how pretty the Bulls’ assist numbers look.

X-Factors

Matas Buzelis feels like the swing guy for the Bulls tonight. He’s at 14.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, and his rim pressure plus weak-side shot blocking can change the texture of the game.

If he’s attacking closeouts instead of settling, the Mavericks have to rotate, and that’s when the Bulls’ passing starts to pile up easy buckets.

Nikola Vucevic is another huge lever, especially with the Mavericks down multiple bigs. He’s posting 16.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

If he wins the glass and keeps the Bulls out of scramble mode, it’s hard to see the Mavericks generating enough extra possessions to survive.

For the Mavericks, Klay Thompson is the obvious “please save us” button. He’s at 11.3 points per game and hitting 35.8% from three.

If he pops for a vintage heater, the Bulls’ defense is absolutely the type to let it snowball.

Max Christie is the other one I’m circling. He’s at 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, and he’s sitting at 45.5% from three, which is nasty.

If he and Klay combine for efficient volume, the Mavericks can “fake” star offense for a night.

And don’t sleep on Ryan Nembhard, because the Mavericks need someone to actually steer the ship. He’s at 7.3 points and 5.0 assists.

If he keeps the turnovers down and gets Flagg into his spots, the Mavericks can keep this close into the fourth.

Prediction

I’m taking the Bulls. The Mavericks have fight, and Flagg is good enough to make this uncomfortable, but that injury list is brutal and it’s hard to win on the road when you’re missing this much creation and size.

Prediction: Bulls 118, Mavericks 111