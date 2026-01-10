Clippers Grind Out 98-92 Win Over Pistons: 4 Takeaways From Defensive Showdown

It was a slog in Detroit tonight as two talent-rich teams clashed in a cross-conference battle. At 28-9 coming into the night, the Pistons were looking to build up their momentum with a win over the Clippers. Instead, they got rocked on their own home court on a night where both teams had to earn every bucket.

As usual, Kawhi Leonard led the way for Los Angeles with 26 points, eight rebounds, one assist, four steals, and zero blocks on 61.5% shooting and 57.1% shooting from three. John Collins delivered 25 points, seven rebounds, one assist, four steals, and four blocks on 64.3% shooting and 62.5% shooting from three. Finally, James Harden finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and zero blocks per game on 20.0% shooting and 14.3% shooting from three.

Without Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, or Tobias Harris, Duncan Robinson answered the call for Detroit with a team-high 20 points, two rebounds, one assist, zero steals, and zero blocks on 70.0% shooting and 71.4% shooting from three. Off the bench, Ronald Holland II dropped 16 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block on 40.0% shooting and 14.3% shooting from three.

With several key players out, it’s easy to overlook this game and what the result says about each team. While the implications are somewhat limited, there are still some major takeaways to be had after four quarters of slow and physical basketball.

Kawhi Leonard At His Peak

At 34 years old, Kawhi Leonard should be at the age where he’s starting to slow down. Instead, he’s playing some of the best basketball of his career right now for a Clippers team that desperately needs it.

Tonight, his fingerprints were all over the game, between scoring (team-high 26), defense (four steals), and rebounding (team-high eight boards in 30 minutes). As the Clippers have struggled, Kawhi has elevated his game, and tonight was another glimpse at where he’s at right now.

Clippers Bench Has Problems

A win is a win, but the Clippers barely squeaked by against a short-handed Pistons team. Had they had more bench production, they might have been able to pull away, but Jordan Miller was the only non-starter to score (nine points on 37.5% shooting).

In total, the Clippers’ bench was outscored 43-9, marking a massive disparity that nearly decided the game. As much as the Clippers believe in veterans like Brook Lopez and Nic Batum, they are streaky at best, and they hurt the team tonight with their inability to score. The Clippers were able to win anyway, but look for a potential bench scorer to be among their targets at the deadline.

Frontcourt Duo Changed The Game

The Clippers’ offense struggled tonight, shooting just 43.1% as a team. But in the face of rough defense and unfamiliar territory, it was John Collins and Ivica Zubac who stepped up with strong defense and key plays down the stretch that won the game.

Starting with a steal by John Collins in the fourth quarter, the Clippers went on a 7-0 stretch to end the game, defined by defense and intense competitive energy. Between his efforts and the defensive impact of Zubac, the Clippers finished the quarter on a 28-7 run to erase a 14-point deficit.

No Cade, No Offense For Pistons

The Pistons were majorly short-handed tonight, and it showed. Without Cade to orchestrate the offense, they struggled to find a rhythm, shooting just 39.8% from the field and 22.9% from three. Robinson was the only player with at least 20 points.

As a team, Detroit committed 24 turnovers, leading to 32 points for the opposition. The offense was disorganized as guys scrambled to fill the absence of Cade. If anything, this game was a testament to his impact and importance to a squad that looked unrecognizable without him.