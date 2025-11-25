LeBron James Expected To Chase All-NBA Selection If This Is His Final Season

LeBron James has rarely chased individual awards, but his name is tied to every major milestone the NBA has. With ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reporting that LeBron is still undecided about retirement and may treat this season as his possible last dance, the conversation around another All-NBA appearance has taken on a different tone.

If this is the final chapter, a record extending 22nd All-NBA selection naturally becomes part of the story, even if no one in his circle is openly pushing that angle.

McMenamin noted that if LeBron begins to feel like this is truly his last run, he could feel more compelled to play as many games as possible. That creates a rare kind of internal tug of war. LeBron will soon turn 41. His body has logged more miles than anyone who has ever played this game.

Even so, he has always believed that being available is part of being great. JJ Redick, Mike Mancias, and Dr. Leroy Sims will make the final calls on how much he plays every night, but the idea of LeBron pushing to appear in 65 of the Lakers’ final 68 games is staggering.

At his age, staying on the floor is historic by itself. Playing well enough to still be considered one of the fifteen best players in the league would take him into territory no one has ever touched.

Rich Paul told ESPN he hasn’t discussed All-NBA with LeBron and even said he’d prefer he not chase back-to-backs for the sake of an award. Redick echoed it, saying another All-NBA nod doesn’t change LeBron’s resume in any real way. That might be true in a legacy sense, but anyone who knows LeBron understands how much pride he takes in performing at an elite level.

He already holds the record with 21 All-NBA selections, thirteen of them First Team. Extending that to 22 appeals to the competitor in him, even if he’d never admit it publicly.

The eligibility clock is already tight. LeBron has missed 14 games. He can only miss three more if he wants to stay eligible. That adds pressure to each night the Lakers sit him, especially with the team looking like a legitimate contender again. Los Angeles is 12-4, Luka Doncic is playing at an MVP level, Austin Reaves has taken a real leap, and LeBron looked comfortable almost immediately after returning from his early-season absence.

His averages of 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 10.0 assists will rise as he finds rhythm. A steady climb toward something like 25-7-7 feels realistic.

Last season, he made the Second Team while Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo locked down the First Team forward spots. With Tatum rehabbing a long-term Achilles injury, there’s a potential opening. If LeBron plays 65 games and delivers anything close to his usual impact, the argument becomes simple.

Even so, the Lakers will focus on the postseason above everything else. As McMenamin said, another championship adds more to his legacy than any voting outcome ever could. That is the balance he faces now. Does he push to hit the minimum games, or does he save himself for one last deep run?

If this really is the final season, every decision takes on a little more weight.