Luka Doncic Bought A $5 Million Bugatti Mistral; His Elite Car Collection Is Jaw-Dropping

Luka Doncic adds a five-million-dollar Bugatti to his growing empire.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic has never been shy about treating himself, but his latest purchase even stunned NBA fans who are used to seeing stars live big. The Lakers superstar just added a $5 million Bugatti W16 Mistral to his garage, making an already outrageous car collection feel like something out of a superhero movie. When Snoop Dogg got a look at the sleek black roadster, he immediately nicknamed Luka ‘Batman,’ and honestly, it fits. The Mistral looks like something Bruce Wayne would roll up in before saving Gotham.

This isn’t just another luxury car. The Mistral is one of only ninety-nine units in existence and holds the record as the fastest roadster ever built, topping out at a staggering 282 miles per hour. It’s both a collectible and a technological flex. And for Luka, it’s a dream fulfilled. He’s said for years that Bugatti was the brand he eventually wanted to own. Now he’s got one of the rarest models they’ve ever made. It joins what is easily one of the most impressive car collections in the NBA.

Here’s a look at Luka’s full collection, along with estimated values.

– Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6: $150,000

– Koenigsegg Regera: $2.2 million

– Mercedes AMG G63 Brabus 800: $325,000

– Brabus Rocket 1000: $600,000 to $650,000

– Lamborghini Urus: $230,000

– Ferrari 812 Superfast: $410,000

– Porsche 911 Turbo S: $230,000

– Porsche Panamera 4: $105,000

– Porsche Electric Panamera: $150,000

– Audi A7: $70,000

– Ford Bronco (1967): $80,000

– Chevrolet Camaro (1968): $70,000

– Zastava 750: $10,000

– Rimac Nevera: $2 million to $2.2 million

– Bugatti W16 Mistral: $5 million

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @BALLPLAYERS (@ballplayers)

Altogether, Luka is easily pushing $13–14 million worth of cars, depending on customizations. And that’s assuming he hasn’t added something unannounced.

What stands out is how varied the collection is. Some players stick to supercars or focus on classics. Luka has everything. A military-style 6×6 truck. Vintage muscle cars. Hypercars that break world records. European luxury sedans. Electric performance monsters. He’s a true car guy, not just someone collecting for status.

The NBA world got a taste of the hype earlier this year when Luka was filmed driving the Rimac Nevera. Fans were stunned not only by the car but by the fact he’d just casually dropped $2 million on a hypercar with only one hundred fifty units in the world. Now he’s followed that up with a purchase more than twice as expensive.

Luka’s MVP-level season, his new megadeal, and his growing legend in Los Angeles have all happened alongside another storyline: he might have the most impressive car collection in the league. And now, with the Bugatti Mistral sitting at the top of the throne, he has his crown piece.

Batman rides again.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Luka Doncic Praises LeBron James’ Longevity: “I Might Not Be Able To Walk In My 23rd Season”
Next Article Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is congratulated by forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) after a three-point basket in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Lakers Notes: Deandre Ayton Out Against Clippers, Luka Doncic’s Shooting Slump And Milestone, LeBron James’ Impact
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like