Luka Doncic Bought A $5 Million Bugatti Mistral; His Elite Car Collection Is Jaw-Dropping

Luka Doncic has never been shy about treating himself, but his latest purchase even stunned NBA fans who are used to seeing stars live big. The Lakers superstar just added a $5 million Bugatti W16 Mistral to his garage, making an already outrageous car collection feel like something out of a superhero movie. When Snoop Dogg got a look at the sleek black roadster, he immediately nicknamed Luka ‘Batman,’ and honestly, it fits. The Mistral looks like something Bruce Wayne would roll up in before saving Gotham.

“This is Batman and Robin”

– Snoop Dogg IG/lakers pic.twitter.com/TkjE9GYFqZ — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) November 23, 2025

This isn’t just another luxury car. The Mistral is one of only ninety-nine units in existence and holds the record as the fastest roadster ever built, topping out at a staggering 282 miles per hour. It’s both a collectible and a technological flex. And for Luka, it’s a dream fulfilled. He’s said for years that Bugatti was the brand he eventually wanted to own. Now he’s got one of the rarest models they’ve ever made. It joins what is easily one of the most impressive car collections in the NBA.

Here’s a look at Luka’s full collection, along with estimated values.

– Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6: $150,000

– Koenigsegg Regera: $2.2 million

– Mercedes AMG G63 Brabus 800: $325,000

– Brabus Rocket 1000: $600,000 to $650,000

– Lamborghini Urus: $230,000

– Ferrari 812 Superfast: $410,000

– Porsche 911 Turbo S: $230,000

– Porsche Panamera 4: $105,000

– Porsche Electric Panamera: $150,000

– Audi A7: $70,000

– Ford Bronco (1967): $80,000

– Chevrolet Camaro (1968): $70,000

– Zastava 750: $10,000

– Rimac Nevera: $2 million to $2.2 million

– Bugatti W16 Mistral: $5 million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @BALLPLAYERS (@ballplayers)

Altogether, Luka is easily pushing $13–14 million worth of cars, depending on customizations. And that’s assuming he hasn’t added something unannounced.

What stands out is how varied the collection is. Some players stick to supercars or focus on classics. Luka has everything. A military-style 6×6 truck. Vintage muscle cars. Hypercars that break world records. European luxury sedans. Electric performance monsters. He’s a true car guy, not just someone collecting for status.

The NBA world got a taste of the hype earlier this year when Luka was filmed driving the Rimac Nevera. Fans were stunned not only by the car but by the fact he’d just casually dropped $2 million on a hypercar with only one hundred fifty units in the world. Now he’s followed that up with a purchase more than twice as expensive.

Luka’s MVP-level season, his new megadeal, and his growing legend in Los Angeles have all happened alongside another storyline: he might have the most impressive car collection in the league. And now, with the Bugatti Mistral sitting at the top of the throne, he has his crown piece.

Batman rides again.